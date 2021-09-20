Panasonic India launches its 'Festive Grand Delight Offers'

The brand aims to provide customers with benefits such as zero down payment & no-cost EMI schemes to make their festive purchases affordable

Adding cheer to the upcoming festive season, Panasonic India, a diversified technology company, launched its Festive Grand Delight Offers, today. Making festive purchases affordable and durable for all, Panasonic has introduced exciting offers and promotions across all its electronics, home appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. Available at all authorized Panasonic stores across the country (except Kerala), the offers are valid till 10th November 2021.

Speaking about the festive offers, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head – Consumers Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “Today, consumers are looking for value proposition, in the form of comfort, safety and hygiene from their purchases. Through our festive offers ‘Grand Delights’ we aim to benefit consumers with an unbeatable combination of quality and smart products at great pricing along with added rewards.

Driven by positive consumer sentiment and gradual uptick in demand for value based products, we are expecting a substantial growth in sales across consumer durables during this festive season.”

The Grand Delight offers provides the consumers, an opportunity to buy smart products, making their everyday lives more comfortable and connected. The offer pans across finance benefits such as zero down payment, no cost EMI schemes on purchase of a wide selection of Panasonic appliances such as Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air-Conditioners, Microwaves, Home Theatres, Beauty, and lifestyle products categories.

