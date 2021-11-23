OOH media company Roshanspace Brandcom launches ‘Bandra Focal’ project

This 120ft x 122ft high billboard is located near Bandra Rail Overbridge on W.E.H, Mumbai, which provides unmatched visibility, reach and performance tracking of advertising campaigns

Roshanspace Brandcom Pvt. Ltd. has for long been connecting brands with the most effective OOH solutions. They have recently launched the most iconic OOH display in Asia, allowing brands to put their message prominently before their audience.

Titled the ‘Bandra Focal’ Project, this 120ft x 122ft high billboard is strategically located at the beginning of the Western Express Highway, near the Bandra Rail Overbridge in Mumbai and faces the Arabian Sea. It connects the business districts of South and West Mumbai and the western suburbs with the eastern while offering a display area of 14,640 sq. ft.

With an aesthetic design at its core, the Bandra Focal project represents beauty in geometry and is quite unmissable. As much as 700 tons of steel, along with 30,000 hours of work, has gone into making this project a reality amidst the infamous torrential monsoon rains of Mumbai and the COVID lockdown.

Talking about their latest feat, Roshanspace Brandcom Pvt. Ltd.’s Managing Director, Junaid Shaikh, said, “Premium brands do not shy away from spending if the ROI is proportionate. We offer unmatched services across the country, be it the size and stature of the offering or a strategic location standpoint as well.”

The Bandra Focal Project has already had several takers from diverse industries.

Shaikh further added, “Be it the launch of a new vehicle, a celebrity endorsement or a real estate advertisement, every single aspect of the visual and the messaging will be crisp and clear to the minutest detail because of the sheer size of the display and its distinct unified design. With communication crafted for the OOH space, any brand category can reap the benefits by choosing Bandra Focal. Several national and international brands from diverse industries including FMCG, Finance, Automobile and OTT have already partnered with us.”

Bandra Focal uses advanced tech innovation to provide unmatched visibility, reach and performance tracking of advertising campaigns with technologies such as Vehicle Detection, Live Monitoring and Smart Illumination.

Junaid Shaikh elaborated, “Our Vehicle Detection Technology enables brands to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns on Bandra Focal. Onsite cameras capture every passing vehicle each day, hour and even minute, including their speed, and classifies them by type so that brands know exactly how many impressions their ads get exposed to and can modify the content accordingly.

The Bandra Focal Project perfectly correlates to Roshanspace Brandcom Pvt. Ltd.’s tagline, ‘Ideas Magnified’. It has quickly become a unique and exclusive Out of Home Asset for brands looking to measure and optimize their campaigns based on real-time verified data.

It is safe to conclude that measurement, data and optimisation is the future of the OOH industry which RoshanSpace is fully geared up towar2ds.

