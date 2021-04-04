On holi, Tata Steel’s Nest-In salutes Covid warriors with #ApnoKeLiyeAageBadho film

This time last year, our lives changed forever. India went into a total lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Thousands of lives were lost and even more irreversibly affected due to the pandemic.

Despite making some great strides against overcoming this disease, it is becoming more apparent that the fight is not over yet and adequate preventive steps need to continue.

Nest-In, Tata Steel’s premium construction solutions brand, felt that Holi happens to be an opportune time to appreciate and elevate the human spirit.

To spread this message, the brand has created a heart-warming film that inspire people to move forward against odds in these uncertain times. The film tells the story of a young woman who seemingly refuses to play holi despite being urged by her neighbours. Her husband too seems confounded at what is stopping his beloved wife from the celebrations that she used to partake in whole heartedly in previous years. The reason as to what is preventing this woman from celebrating forms the crux of the film and its powerful climax and a strong message to move ahead for the love of our near and dear ones. The film ends with a lasting and memorable message of hope and optimism for a world that is still trying to come to terms with the devastating pandemic.

Sharing his views on the film, P. Anand, Chief - Services & Solutions, Tata Steel, said, “Nest-In Solutions has been elevating the quality of life of various cross-sections of the society. Enabling a better life making a social impact is firmly rooted in its brand purpose. So, we chose to come up with this strong messaging on the occasion of Holi and add to the brand salience of Nest-In.”

The film has been created by Huddlers Innovation Private Limited.

