Nickelodeon spreads festive cheer with Diwali-special lineup

Nickelodeon is set to make sure that kids and their entire families enjoy the festive cheer through a host of exclusively crafted fun entertainment and engagement experiences. Starting the festive weekend on a high will be an immersive and entertaining made for television movie headlined by Shiva called “Rise of the Technosapiens”. The movie that is all set to premiere on the 14th November 2020 at 11.30 am only on Sonic will take kids on a roller coaster of action and adventure with super kid Shia.

Apart from the amazing line up of a made for tv movie, shows and entertainment experiences on television, the Nickelodeon franchise is all set to make festivities even more exciting for kids with a host of category first and priceless experiences. An engaging Nick Toon Hotline, an interactive Do Not Touch App, an exclusive chance to watch and win with Nick Shining Star and entertaining and fun festive greetings videos, to cherish and celebrate the season of happiness, and family time.

Here is a look at some of the marquee initiatives from Nickelodeon that is sure to make the festive season special for kids and families

Nick Toon Hotline: Amidst a plethora of things, what keeps the young guns fascinated are innocent, heartwarming conversations on phones, even if it is just about dialling any number and candidly talking their heart out. Keeping up with this zealous preoccupation, Nickelodeon, through its Nick Toon Hotline, provides children with an opportunity to interact with some of their favourite Nicktoons like Motu, Patlu, Rudra, Shiva, Gopal and Madhav and share their stories, secrets, jokes along with some fun conversations. While the kids are missing their playtime with friends, they will always have a friend in Nick, and that’s #NickKiPakkiPromise. All a kid must do is dial a toll-free number and the IVRS system, and they will find their favourite toon on the other line!

An immersive AR experience with “‘Do Not Touch”: A visually majestic and enchanting experience never ceases to amaze the creative minds! So, this Children’s Day, Nickelodeon plans to take children through the world of augmented reality with a first of its kind immersive AR global app ‘Do Not Touch’ that will present users with an array of exciting games to choose from! Coupled with fun interactive characters and intriguing features, this on the go app will appeal to children of all ages and give them a chance to indulge in a joyful playtime! The app that was a winner at the Clio awards is available to download on IOS and Android

Nick Shining Star: The excitement will be tenfold through the month of November, as the channel is presenting Nick Shining Star that w8ill give kids a fun opportunity to be featured on-air with exciting prizes such as laptops that will be up for grabs while they enjoy tuning in to the world of Nick from 12 PM - 3 PM Monday to Friday for some new episodes of their favourite Nicktoons!

Rib tickling escapades of the recently introduced Panaki and Happy-The BhootBandhus, new episodes and stories of your favourite from the world of Nick is sure to set the perfect mood for a cheerful festive time! So hop in and be a part of the unforgettable celebration of Children’s day and Diwali, only on India leading kids entertainment franchise Nickelodeon!