Nickelodeon announces winners of Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020

Varun Dhawan is best actor, Shraddha Kapoor best actress and Baadshah is best rap music star at the only awards by the kids, of the kids and for the kids

2021 is a year of new, a year of hope and a year of creating new benchmarks. Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, India’s only awards that empowers kids and celebrates their choices has set the tone for this new year with the announcement of kids favorites across film, television, sports and digital. This year KCA 2020 set out to present the show in a whole new format, focused on taking it virtual. The nominees were selected through a special online research to determine who entertained children the most during the lockdown. For the first time ever in the awards’ history, the winners were chosen by the kids through an unprecedented 15+ lakh votes garnered across categories.

Kids Choice Awards is a one-of-a-kind extravaganza and over the years the fanfare for the awards has grown tremendously with more and more categories being added and everyone looking forward to winning the coveted blimp. This year saw an all new, enhanced and relevant list of categories with addition of 6 new awards for kids favorite online learning apps, youtubers, Instagram personalities, food enjoyed during the lockdown, amongst others, each a true reflection of the times we live in. Celebrating their choices for a year that required resilience and optimism, kids have chosen those that brought a smile to their face and upped their spirits during the lockdown. The phenomenal response received by the awards this year as we slowly come out of a pandemic makes this award even more special.

The awards saw the best mobile game title go to The Subway Surfers while the favorite You Tuber title went to Ashish Chanchlani. Anantya Anand was titles as favorite kid influencer while favorite food item during the lockdown was Pizza. Well no guesses for that!

On the sporting arena P.V Sindhu won the awards for the favorite sportsman (non-cricket) of the year and MS Dhoni continued to inspire kids and emerged as Favorite Sportsperson (Cricket).

The awards saw Chhichhore bag honors in the categories of Favorite Bollywood Movie. Favorite Movie Actor (Female) went to Shraddha Kapoor for keeping kids entertained in movies like ABCD 3 & Chichore while Varun Dhawan won the Favorite Movie Actor for helping keep spirits of kids high through the year. Badshah on the title of Best Rapper / Rap music stars for keeping kids on tapping their feet. In television content, Surbhi Chandna was crowned Favorite TV Actor (Female) for Naagin while it was a hat-trick for Dilip Joshi as Favorite TV Actor (Male). Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has entertained the kids all these years and emerged as the winner for the 6th time in a row.

Commenting on the immense response received this year, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “Last year was a year of challenges that each of us have had to overcome. All through this our focus at Nickelodeon was to follow through on our promise of entertaining and empowering kids. We adapted to a more digitally evolved environment by introducing many pioneering categories first engagements and initiatives that continued to engage kids and keep their spirits high. The success story and patronage received for this edition of the Kids Choice Awards through the sheer scale of votes stands testimony to our success in ensuring that we continue to celebrate kids, entertain and empower them.”

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020 saw innovations galore through some pioneering influencer and digital outreach campaigns. We collaborated with 6 diverse digitally famous influencers like Child Actor Aakriti Sharma, actor Palak Sidhwani, Mommy Influencer Nisha Rawal and her adorable son Kavish Mehra, Actor & ex KCA performer Shantanu Maheshwari, KCA Orange Carpet King- Zerxes Wadia along with Dancer & influencer Aadil Khan who shared our vision to empower kids and help promote KCA through creating some fun original content . We also partnered with popular influencers in announcing the nominations thereby helping enable reach and resonance for the one of its kind category defining awards.

From its digital transformations, to partnering with Teach for India for helping contribute towards building digital infrastructure for kids, the high decibel social initiatives helped surpass voting records by fetching whopping 15 lakh votes for Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020. The winners of the awards will soon come together virtually on Nickelodeon for a fun and engaging evening hosted by popular child artist Aakrti Sharma and entertaining dancer, host and dost Raghav Juyal.

So, get ready to celebrate kids and enjoy a fun evening full of entertainment, glamour, and exciting conversations at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, coming soon in February.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)