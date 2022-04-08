MTV Roadies new season in South Africa to premiere on April 8

Adventure reality show Infinix Smartphones MTV Roadies is all set to embark on an adventurous journey with the newest season in South Africa. Hunting for new thrills and challenges, this season will be hosted for the first time by multi-talented superstar and philanthropist Sonu Sood. Co-powered by CoinSwitch, Paree Sanitary Pads, Leverage Edu and Lakme Sun Expert and produced by PipPip media Pvt Ltd, the cult youth reality show will premiere on 8th April, 2022 at 7:00 PM and air thrice a week for the first time from Friday to Sunday on MTV. The show will also stream exclusively on Voot.

Season 18 that is reinventing adventure reality will also see a one-of-its kind premiere with the first episode to be a multiplatform simulcast across 19 channels and with a content roadblock on 15 channels across Viacom18 network. Catch the action-packed episodes of MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa, exclusively on Voot and MTV, as it premieres on 8th April, 2022, airing thrice a week, from Friday to Sunday at 7:00 PM.

Sticking true to its philosophy of giving successful and edgy content since its inception, the brand-new season of MTV Roadies will witness new contestants paired with former Roadies in an unprecedented ‘Buddy pairs’ format. The troop will hit the road and create pit stops across destinations where the contestants will unravel clues for their next task and next destination. The new format will also see contestants and Sonu Sood come together over bonding sessions and camp-fire huddles, forging a strong camaraderie through their challenging multi-city adventure. The iconic MTV Roadies motorcycles are all set to take viewers for a breath-taking ride on international lands, as the show returns to its roots in a new avatar in full glory.

Speaking on the launch of MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “At MTV, we have always delivered unprecedented, clutter-breaking experiences to our young audiences leading with the pop-culture phenomenon that is Roadies. With the new season, fans will get to see the classic, enduring passion to become a Roadie, but with innovation in format, South African locales, with superstar host Sonu Sood. We will also be airing the show thrice a week for the first time ever, giving fans more entertainment and adventure. We are confident that MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa will break new ground in the realm of adventure reality shows.”

Speaking on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobiles, said, “Infinix is a premium smartphone brand, and like MTV Roadies, embodies the spirit of ‘Ab Rukna Nahi’ with its contemporary and innovative tech. With both MTV and Infinix Smartphones catering to the young audience, through this partnership, we aim to reach out and connect with the youth of India. As a forward-looking company, we are sure this new season in a new format will be a thrilling journey offering unmatched adventure and excitement.”

