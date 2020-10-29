Moj launches its brand song #MojPeMoj; records over 100 million views in few hours

In a bid to inspire and enthral its community of young content creators and digital influencers, Moj, short video platform, launched its first brand song ‘Moj Pe Moj’ on multiple digital platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube music and Gaana, JioSaavan, Hungama, Wynk, Resso.

Popular Indian singer, rapper, music producer and songwriter Badal, along with Goldie Sohel, a popular Bollywood music composer, singer and lyricist have written the lyrics of this energetic song. Badal is known for the success of many Punjabi tracks including songs like Ik Vaari Aaja, Vamos etc which have resonated with the youth, while Goldie is famous for his popular tracks like Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein, Baby Bewafa etc.

The theme of the song is super fun, catchy and energetic which resonates perfectly well with the vibe of the platform. Talented Nakash Aziz known for his playback singing in Bollywood songs like ‘Gandi Baat’ and ‘Sari Ke Fall Sa’ collaborated with Asees Kaur, famous for her melodies songs like ‘Bolna’ from Kapoor & Sons, ‘Ve Maahi’ from Kesari, to create the groovy ‘Moj Pe Moj’ brand song.

The creative community is sure to instantly take to the catchy beats and feel the good vibe of the song and give it an innovative touch, with their talent for creating engaging content.

On the occasion of the launch of its first brand song, Shashank Shekhar, Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said ‘Content creators are the soul of Moj. We have designed Moj keeping their needs in mind. The latest brand song has been conceptualised to give our creative community a new spark to ignite and inspire their talents. . Over 30 Moj influencers are part of the video, and soon thousands of creators would be seen creating content on Moj, promoting the video across other digital platforms. We are confident this peppy number will soon be one of the most popular Hindi tracks and inspire more creators to explore the magic of Moj”.

The song released on October 27, 2020 at 6 pm. Within a few hours of the launch, the song was trending across social media, with the #MojPeMoj and has become an instant hit and garnered over 100 million views till 10 am. On Twitter, #MojPeMoj trended in the Top 5 trends. On YouTube, the song has been viewed almost 1 million times, while over 50 million views were witnessed on Instagram. Over 20 million views achieved on ShareChat, while almost 10 million views were captured on Moj.

Bollywood-fame choreographers Remo D’Souza and Dharmesh, popular digital queens Mukti Mohan and Arishfa Khan, Hrithik Roshan praised Baba Jackson, and many more influencers and popular digital content creators are featured in the music video for ‘Moj Pe Moj’.

Remo D’Souza enthusiastically said on the launch of Moj brand song, “Well, dance is everything to me and given me the complete freedom to express the music and lyrics through it, brought me real ‘Moj’ for this entire project. The song will honestly give you the feeling of what it stands for, ‘Moj Pe Moj’”

Since its launch, Moj has garnered attention for its fun, youthful and entertaining content, reaching over 80 million monthly active users, with about 34 minutes spent by an average user daily on the platform.