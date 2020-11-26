Moj brings exclusive Bigg Boss content to users

In a unique partnership with COLORS, Moj will now give its users access to exclusive content on the platform straight from the Bigg Boss house.

As part of the partnership under Social Media App sponsor, Moj will be setting up ‘Moj App Room’ inside the Bigg Boss house for the contestants to get together, strategize, and have personal conversations. Moreover, the app’s 80 million monthly active users can also catch the exclusive non-televised ‘Moj App Room’ content on the channel’s official account on Moj.

On the partnership, Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “We continue to revive our content offerings and enhance our community’s social experience with the most trendsetting content. This partnership with COLORS and Bigg Boss aims to bring exclusive content of the popular show to Moj users and offers the right blend of entertainment to our users.”

Mahesh Shetty, Head, Network Sales, Viacom18, said, “Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on television and gives a great opportunity for brands to connect with its consumers. Bigg Boss enjoys an extremely large and loyal fan base who eagerly look forward to newer avenues and platforms to engage with the show and its contestants. We are very excited to partner with Moj and are certain that it will enhance the overall experience for its users.”