MoEngage named leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

The company has achieved rapid growth and adoption of its AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement solution

MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report. This is the third consecutive year that MoEngage has been recognized in this report. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

MoEngage's heritage in AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement, its three-tiered support strategy for customer success, and commitment to product innovation have contributed to the company's growth and recognition in the mobile marketing category.

"We believe Gartner's recognition of MoEngage as a Leader validates our company's vision and guiding principles – to build the world's most trusted, insights-led customer engagement platform," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Founder of MoEngage. "We pride ourselves on being a customer-obsessed organization in everything that we do, and we look forward to continuing to help our customers be successful in their customer engagement strategies ."

In addition, MoEngage has seen significant growth and momentum in the market. In the past year alone, MoEngage has:

MoEngage is one of the fastest-growing companies in this market and rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights.