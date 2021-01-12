LaLiga invites bids for broadcasting rights in Indian Subcontinent

Bidders are invited to submit offers for the 2021/22 season onwards, covering a minimum of three and a maximum of five seasons

LaLiga has launched an invitation to tender for the audiovisual rights to the competition within the Indian Subcontinent, offering a range of packages to help the competition build on its growing presence in the region.

Bidders are invited to submit offers for the 2021/22 season onwards, covering a minimum of three and a maximum of five seasons.

The tender includes the rights to broadcast the competition in eight countries: Afghanistan (non-exclusive basis), Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Designed to meet the needs of a diverse and fast-growing market, the tender provides different packages to help partners achieve the broadest distribution. These include rights to show all matches from LaLiga Santander, LaLiga SmartBank, LaLiga’s 24/7 English-language channel LaLigaTV and additional support programming, on an exclusive or non-exclusive basis.

“We are very satisfied with our current partner which has provided data to demonstrate our consistent growth in the Indian Subcontinent and our engagement with football fans,” said Melcior Soler, Audiovisual Director of LaLiga. “We see a huge opportunity going forward to deepen these connections and expand the profile of the competition.”

Bids Forms and the required documentation may be submitted from today until 8th February 2021 (12 noon CET) to the following email address: tender@laliga.es.

