Kinshuk Sunil of MyyTake recognised as one of top 100 Global Game Changers

Kinshuk Sunil of MyyTake has been named as one of top 100 Global Game Changers. He has been profiled in the GI 100 series as part of 100 individuals and organisations who made progress in areas like diversity, accessibility, charity, mental health, progressive politics, lifting emerging markets, uniting communities among other things. Here is the excerpt from the feature originally published GI website.

India has been a point of great interest for the games industry for many years, but principally as a huge new market of potential players. The country's development community, on the other hand, has received far less attention from international publishers. In that kind of emerging development scene, community builders like Yadu Rajiv and Kinshuk Sunil play a vital role.

They have been making games together since the mid-2000s, but despite India's vast population, in those days it was all but impossible to find collaborators. "We would aggregate on platforms like SourceForge and build international teams, but not find many folks from India. It was strange that we couldn't find people who were interested in making games like us; hoping to solve this problem, we set out to build a space that could bring all those interested in making games together."

What started as a mailing list in 2008 grew to a community of 150 developers within a few months. The following year, the pair started organising in-person meetups -- Sunil in Delhi, and Rajiv in Bangalore. "We set out to build a space that could bring all those interested in making games together" Yadu Rajiv and Kinshuk Sunil In addition to starting a company together, Hashstash, Rajiv and Sunil have started a range of projects that helped to galvanise India's professional games culture.

Indie GameDev India (now GameDev.in) is regarded as the country's longest running developer community, creating opportunities and visibility for its members, as well as serving as a hub for knowledge sharing. Similarly, the Build Your Own Game (BYOG) Game Jam has been running since 2010, with the most recent edition attracting 87 submissions from 300 different developers. They are also both deeply involved in organising the India Game Developer Conference -- formerly the Nasscom Gaming Forum

Among their contributions are a comprehensive directory of the Indian games industry, the creation of the country's first ever developer awards, and a game jam contest aimed at school children. "Anando Banerjee, Hrishi Oberoi, Rajesh Rao, Shailesh Prabhu and Shruti Verma have been our industry mentors and collaborators," they say of the people who have helped them along the way. "Joel Johnson, Rishikanth Somayaji, and Tejas Shirodkar have been our fellow conspirators over the years, contributing in some form to pretty much everything that we ever worked on. "The best way to support us in our future initiatives is for everyone to be more open and supportive about sharing knowledge and best practices, participate in community initiatives like local meetups and game jams, and keep doing the good work that they are doing."