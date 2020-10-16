ITV Foundation & Dettol launch Global Handwashing Day

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a hashtag campaign #HaathDhonaRokeyCorona as part of the initiative

October 15 was worldwide observed as Global Handwashing Day to increase awareness and understanding the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

To commemorate Global Handwashing Day and highlighting the importance of hygiene amid COVID -19, iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network in collaboration with Dettol launched special programming on handwashing and its importance on ITV Network channels.

Along with distributing dettol soaps in districts of Uttar Pradesh, special contest have been launched wherein viewers can share their photographs or videos on hand washing. Selected winners will get the Dettol Soap for one year.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated a hashtag campaign #HaathDhonaRokeyCorona (hand-washing will check the spread of corona). “We all have realised the relevance of hand washing during COVID-19 pandemic, one cannot ignore it,” he said. The Chief

Minister also addressed students through ‘U-Rise portal’ and extended greetings to all the students, faculty members, officers and staff.

On this occasion, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network, said, “Hand hygiene practice must

be maintained and hygiene systems must be strengthened. The handwashing facilities and

effective handwashing should reach the core areas of the world without any inequality. It is a

time, when the entire humanity must come together and take responsibility to do their part in

controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

iTV Foundation has pledged to donate 10 lakhs dettol handwash kits and 1 lakh masks for this

initiative.