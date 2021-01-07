IT dept conducts surveys at Zee offices: Reports

The survey, as per media reports, are related to alleged bogus input tax credit under GST

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Monday conducted surveys at the offices of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, according to media reports.

The surveys, reports suggest, were part of an ongoing investigation. The reports quoted sources claiming that a Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) probe has allegedly found that Zee has availed bogus input tax credit under GST.

The investigators are now reportedly probing the company’s financial records of past fiscal years.

The surveys were conducted at various offices of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

