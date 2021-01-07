IT dept conducts surveys at Zee offices: Reports

The survey, as per media reports, are related to alleged bogus input tax credit under GST

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 8:48 PM
zee

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Monday conducted surveys at the offices of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, according to media reports.

The surveys, reports suggest, were part of an ongoing investigation. The reports quoted sources claiming that a Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) probe has allegedly found that Zee has availed bogus input tax credit under GST. 

The investigators are now reportedly probing the company’s financial records of past fiscal years.

The surveys were conducted at various offices of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

 indu

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Zee IT dept surveys advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
Asianet - Star Singer

Asianet set to telecast ‘Star Singer Season 8’ starting this Saturday
11 hours ago

Eurosport India - New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Eurosport India partners with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to captivate Indian fans
11 hours ago

Bacardi Season 4

Vidya Vox and Nucleya announce winners for BACARDÍ Sessions Season 4
1 day ago