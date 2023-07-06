India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma becomes most followed TV news personality on Twitter
He has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform
Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform, Twitter, making him the most followed TV news personality.
This has been revealed in Muck Rack’s ‘The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter’ report.
Twitter, a platform that thrives on real-time engagement and succinct expression, has become an essential tool for journalists and media professionals to connect with their audience on a personal level. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously since last 30 years and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired weekdays, 9pm on India TV.
With his Twitter account, Rajat Sharma has successfully bridged the gap between traditional media and the digital age, providing his followers with a direct channel to stay informed, voice their opinions, and engage in meaningful discussions.
Upon achieving this significant milestone, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude to his followers, stating, "I am overwhelmed and humbled by the support and love I have received on Twitter. It is truly heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds come together on this platform to engage in constructive conversations. I will continue to use this platform responsibly and strive to provide accurate and unbiased information."
As the Chairman of India TV, Rajat Sharma has been at the forefront of the media industry, shaping public discourse and highlighting critical issues that affect society. Now, with his remarkable Twitter following, he has further solidified his position as a trusted voice in the digital space.
Operation Satya: Biggest disclosure about the biggest conspiracy on Bharat Express
To reveal the truth, undercover reporters of Bharat Express did an investigation that lasted for four months
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 4:24 PM | 5 min read
Operation Satya: A virus has entered the network of Delhi Police, which is determined to destroy it. Surprisingly, Delhi Police is unaware that such a big loophole has been created in its network. ‘Operation Satya’ is associated with the biggest hoax. To reveal the truth, our brave undercover reporter did the investigation for 4 months. The investigation was conducted to reveal the truth that lies behind the walls of sincerity and responsibility.
About 4 months back, the Investigative Team of Bharat Express got hold of some that relate to Operation Satya. The document had the names of all those people who had infiltrated the Delhi Police. These are the vicious people whose names differ from their religion. They are cheating the Delhi Police by disguising themselves into different religion. Now the question arises, what is their intention? Why did they choose Delhi Police only? We will answer all these one by one. But before that know what happened on February 10 that the Investigative team of Bharat Express decided that a major operation is needed for the security of the national capital.
Cheating the system by disguising into different religion
Every single page of that document unfurled a different name and a different reality altogether. Till date, there would hardly be any police station in India where such a game would have been played. In fact, this is not even a game, it is a kind of conspiracy. Would you believe that there are many such police stations in Delhi, where the people work under Hindu identity but in reality, they are Muslims. They are Hindu by name and Muslims at heart. They maintain to be Hindus when at work or in the world outside but come to their real face as soon as they enter the four walls of their house.
In the first stage of this operation, the purpose was to find out those people who have entered the Delhi Police as impersonators. Even the policemen in Delhi Police do not know that the people working with them are double-faced and playing such hideous game with them. The team of Bharat Express started the operation from Rohini Police Station in Delhi.
Shocking revelations come out of this Operation Satya
In the Crime Branch located in Rohini Sector 18, Delhi, many policemen work day and night for the elimination of crime and criminals from our society. They have the responsibility of protecting the huge population of Delhi. The team of the Crime Branch located at Rohini is continuously active to break the spirits of criminals. But, do these brave and responsible policemen know that danger is very much there standing beside them. To get to the very core of this, we interacted with the policemen, but no one even thought that the person we were looking for was not actually Hindu.
The person that the team of Bharat Express was looking for was Rohtas Khatri. Khatri called the team to the DCP office located in Rohini Sector 5, where he made many shocking revelations. This crime branch is posted in Rohini Sector 18. Its responsibility is to eliminate big and organized crimes in Delhi. But the truth that he narrated on the hidden camera will shake you to the core.
6 others other accused along with Rohtas in ‘Operation Satya’
Rohtas said, “I am a Muslim. I am not a Hindu. You may ask the people of my village, I am a Muslim. There is no ritual of Hindu marriage in my house, we marry by reading ‘Nikaah’. On my death, I will be buried and not burnt. You may go to see my father’s grave or to see my mother’s grave.
Rostas Khatri told the reporter, “his father’s name is Mehar Chand, the entire village knows that he is a Muslim. They bury, and get married after ‘Nikaah’, everyone knows about this.
Rostas Khatri further told- “Inquiries have been conducted twice, many like you have come to me multiple times. Come pick up my record, file a complaint, take it from the record.”
The reporter of Bharat Express then further questioned, “Are you the only such person in Delhi Police?”
Rohtas Khatri – “Why the only one? There are four-five such people from my village only.”
Delhi Police unaware of the ongoing conspiracy in their department
In the sting operation, Investigative Officer Pritam Singh told that Rohtas is a Hindu and he has declared his religion as Hindu in the Delhi Police. The Crime Branch team even went to Rohtas’ house for investigation. There was a temple in his house and they marry by conducting ‘Nikah’, they are burnt and not buried after.
Rohtas Khatri made many revelations on the secret camera. He showed a letter in his mobile in which his religion was written as Muslim. Rohtas was not the only person who was accused of changing identity and religion. Along with Rohtas, there were 6 other people in whose name, complaints were filed in the same crime branch in which Rohtas himself is working.
Bharat Express wrote a mail to the Delhi Police in this regard and wanted to know their stand. In response, they were told to contact CP Crime but got no response from there as well.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 sees a roaring response
Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 3:55 PM | 5 min read
It was an epic night to remember at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5. It was an evening of stunning appearances with a grand scale entertainment tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment. IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a pioneer in the space of honouring excellence in OTT and web entertainment space, in season 5 set the standards high. Via Jury, Popular and Editorial categories, it honoured the finest talent from the industry. Riding high on OTT buzz and credibility of award curation, IWMBuzz Digital Awards (from IWMBuzz Media) in season 5 saw support from 7 brands and multiple media partners to help maximise scale and reach. Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI. The overall reach of the event is expected to cross over a billion impressions across digital. TV (ET Now),streaming, outdoor, print, radio and on ground. A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Vaani Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Prajakta Koli, cast of Class, Raashii Khanna, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharvari Wagh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajshri Deshpande, Tilottama Shome, Aahana Kumra, among many others. Shares Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, “Brand Odonil was delighted to be the proud sponsor partner of the IWMBuzz Season 5 Digital Awards. Goes without saying that the event was a spectacular success. Many stars graced the red carpet and the brand rubbing shoulders with the India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment icons was a standout. Congrats to the winners - exceptionally talented as they are, their impact on the industry was clearly visible and we hope they continue their merry award winning paths. We also hope continued successes the event’s organisers - a huge effort on their part that resulted in such extravagance. True to its core, Odonil looks forward to partner such remarkable, transformational events. We are grateful that we were part of this one” "We are delighted to have partnered with IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 and witnessed its resounding success. The event showcased remarkable growth and popularity of the digital entertainment industry. Recognizing excellence, IWMBuzz Digital Awards continues to honor the finest talent in the OTT and web entertainment space. We congratulate all the winners and nominees; this collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach and engage with a vast audience. We look forward to further contributing to the dynamic world of digital entertainment,” Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head APAC, Motorola. Add Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, “We, at ReelStar are thrilled/elated to have been a part of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards and to have been recognized for our contributions to the entertainment industry. The event was a tremendous success, and we were honoured to be among so many talented and innovative individuals. At ReelStar, we are committed to empowering content creators and providing them with new ways to monetize their work. Our platform leverages the power of blockchain technology and NFTs to create a more sustainable ecosystem for creators, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. The success of the IWMBuzz Awards event is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that exists within the entertainment industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to join this community and work alongside others who share our passion for innovation and collaboration. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry and to creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for content creators.” Speaking on the association, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India, expressed his excitement, "We express our delight in associating with IWMBuzz Digital Awards, an esteemed platform that acknowledges and honors exceptional achievements within the digital and OTT entertainment industry. At WATCHO, our unwavering dedication has always revolved around establishing a distinct position amidst the competitive industry. The alliance with the prestigious IWMDigital Awards serves as a testament to our relentless commitment to fostering and empowering immensely talented creators within the Indian digital content landscape. “We are humbled with the support and response to IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5. We are glad that we could make all brand partners gratified with the association. OTT and digital entertainment is a space which is growing and will dictate audience engagement patterns in time to come. Our IP is apt to reach and connect with new age audiences. Hopeful of a better and bigger next season and again a big thanks to all brand partners, industry associates and artists who could attend and make the show a huge hit,” ends Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor and Curator at IWMBuzz Media and IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweiser Beats, Carrera Partners: Brandwagon, Indian Storytellers, Whiteapple, Radiocity, Art Media An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.
manoramaMAX launches innovative anti-piracy campaign
The cast of ‘Live’ includes Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Varrier
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
In an effort to combat piracy and support legal streaming, manoramaMAX has launched an anti-piracy campaign with their new movie release “Live”, directed by filmmaker V.K Prakash.
“Live” cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Varrier, has taken a bold step in urging viewers to watch the film exclusively on manoramaMAX, the leading OTT platform delivering exclusive Malayalam content.
Their collective message emphasizes the importance of supporting the creators and the industry as a whole by watching the film only through authorized channels. As part of this campaign, a video has been uploaded to YouTube, seemingly offering the entire film for free. However, after the initial few minutes, the cast of "Live" appears on screen, using this clever twist to convey their anti-piracy message. They address the viewers directly, urging them to refrain from engaging in piracy and instead encouraging them to download the manoramaMAX app to watch the complete movie legally.
This innovative approach not only catches the attention of potential pirates but also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful effects of piracy on the film industry. In conclusion, "Live" movie's anti-piracy campaign exemplifies the industry's determination to combat piracy and promote legal streaming.
manoramaMAX, the exclusive OTT platform for Malayalam content, has emerged as the go-to destination for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts. The platform continues to redefine the OTT experience for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, ensuring best-in-class entertainment while actively contributing to a piracy-free ecosystem.
Puthiyathalaimurai to host Gemini Flyover's glorious journey
Puthiya Thalaimurai and Fourth Dimension will host the Spectacular Gemini Flyover 50th Anniversary Celebration on July 8
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 2:33 PM | 2 min read
Gemini Flyover, the iconic landmark of Chennai, is all set for its 50th anniversary celebrations. Anna Flyover also known as Gemini Flyover is an iconic identity, which holds a unique place in the hearts of Chennai's residents, carrying an emotional connect that transcends time and generations.
Since its inauguration on July 1st, 1973, Gemini Flyover has etched a special place in the hearts of all who have traversed over its majestic arches. Transforming into a cherished symbol of the city, this architectural marvel has become one of the most sought-after attractions in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. A whopping average of 25,000 vehicles are known to traverse over and under the bridge every hour, weaving a tapestry of countless stories and unforgettable moments.
We, the guardians of responsible media, are delighted to host a grand and unforgettable campaign dubbed #Gemini@50. This extraordinary endeavor aims to celebrate not only the historical significance of this beloved bridge but also the cherished memories and awe-inspiring stories related to it.
To mark this momentous occasion, a series of on-ground activities have been planned on July 8th, 2023, at the vibrant Semmozhi Poonga, from 4pm onwards, located in close proximity to the iconic bridge. The public is wholeheartedly invited this extravagant affair that would include music and entertainment. As part of the celebrations, an enthralling discussions has also been planned that will bring together admired bureaucrats, celebrities and visionary business tycoons, who will regale the audience with their personal anecdotes on the historic bridge.
That’s not all! There’s more! Puthiya Thalaimurai and Puthuyugam Channels will unleash a flurry of exclusive news segments, thought-provoking packages, and gripping episodes dedicated to the 50th anniversary celebrations. With the entire city buzzing with anticipation, the spirited "Chennaiites" will embrace this monumental event with an unparalleled zeal and unwavering determination to make it an unforgettable chapter in the city's recent memory.
The activity is hosted by New Generation Media in partnership with Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Get ready to witness an exciting celebration as Gemini Flyover prepares to mark its historic 50th year of existence.
Dr. Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer, New Generation Media, said, “We are privileged to host this initiative about Anna Flyover, which turns 50 on July 1, 2023. It is a Flyover with historical significance that evokes memories. Through this public initiative, we connect with our audiences on the ground by creating an engaging content that makes them understand the importance and the efforts behind this iconic structure in the state's capital.”
Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup
#JeetengeHum urges die-hard cricket fans to share heartfelt wishes to recreate the magic of 1983 and 2011 on Twitter and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 7:14 PM | 3 min read
At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."
Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"
Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.
The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.
Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.
This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.
Teads announces release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager
The addition of attention metrics to TAM gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Teads, a global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since the launch of Teads Attention Program, an incubator for innovation, which fueled hundreds of tests with Lumen and other partners in the program. The addition of attention metrics to Teads Ad Manager gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process.
Mike Follett, Managing Director, Lumen Research said: “With the release of attention metrics, Teads has consolidated its position as the easiest, and most widely used system of its kind globally. Now self-serve clients using Teads Ad Manager can measure attention in their campaigns with one click, gaining unprecedented insights into performance by leveraging Lumen's cutting-edge attention models.”
By clicking on the 'attention' button within TAM, campaigns are automatically tagged with the Lumen tag, giving advertisers valuable insights on the amount of attention received by their ads, and empowering them to identify the drivers of attention, optimize their campaigns and drive impactful results. These metrics also offer simplicity and sustainability, as they are inherently cookieless and provide a scalable solution for measuring ad effectiveness. Since the launch of our offering, there has been a significant adoption among TAM clients, with Lumen attention measurement being utilized by 20% of their activities on TAM.
Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer, OMD APAC said: “While many brands are just starting to focus on attention, OMG has been prioritizing it all along. Our existing industry planning system treats all impressions equally, regardless of whether they come from video streaming platform or social media feeds. However, their costs can vary significantly, and their subjective value is often determined by planners' perceptions and experiences. By incorporating Teads attention metrics, all our advertisers are now able to access the native reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager, powered by Lumen’s research. This allows us to optimize our advertisers' assets by placing them in high attention areas & drive higher ROI and better consumer experiences.”
Caroline Hugonenc, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, Teads said: "By utilizing the largest database of cases combining attention and outcomes on live campaigns, Teads has built an experience that allows clients to easily link attention to outcomes. The integration with Lumen is unparalleled - the deepest and easiest to use - and has produced the largest dataset of its kind in the world. We are proud of the monumental milestones we have achieved, with 103 advertisers onboarded and over 200 campaigns run since the launch of TAM, but this is only the beginning."
Sudhir Chaudhary launches exclusive channel on Koo Premium as return gift for his fans
Chaudhary has a massive fan following on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, has launched an exclusive channel on microblogging platform Koo’s Premium offering on his birthday as a return gift for his fans.
Chaudhary is known for his unique journalistic style and reporting and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 7.6 million followers on Twitter and 3.4 million followers on Koo.
With Koo Premium, his fans have a first of its kind opportunity to subscribe and get access to exclusive content as well as a chance to interact with him and meet him in person. In the rapidly changing world of news, Chaudhary is one of the the first to experiment with new formats and find new ways to connect with his fans across the world.
Announcing his Koo Premium channel, Chaudhary said, “ I would like to thank all my followers for the love and support. I am thrilled to have a new way to connect and interact with my fans through my exclusive Koo Premium channel. This is my return gift for all the love and I look forward to providing my fans with regular updates to stay ahead.”
He was formerly the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and also hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.
