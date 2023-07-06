India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma becomes most followed TV news personality on Twitter

Operation Satya: A virus has entered the network of Delhi Police, which is determined to destroy it. Surprisingly, Delhi Police is unaware that such a big loophole has been created in its network. ‘Operation Satya’ is associated with the biggest hoax. To reveal the truth, our brave undercover reporter did the investigation for 4 months. The investigation was conducted to reveal the truth that lies behind the walls of sincerity and responsibility.

About 4 months back, the Investigative Team of Bharat Express got hold of some that relate to Operation Satya. The document had the names of all those people who had infiltrated the Delhi Police. These are the vicious people whose names differ from their religion. They are cheating the Delhi Police by disguising themselves into different religion. Now the question arises, what is their intention? Why did they choose Delhi Police only? We will answer all these one by one. But before that know what happened on February 10 that the Investigative team of Bharat Express decided that a major operation is needed for the security of the national capital.

Cheating the system by disguising into different religion

Every single page of that document unfurled a different name and a different reality altogether. Till date, there would hardly be any police station in India where such a game would have been played. In fact, this is not even a game, it is a kind of conspiracy. Would you believe that there are many such police stations in Delhi, where the people work under Hindu identity but in reality, they are Muslims. They are Hindu by name and Muslims at heart. They maintain to be Hindus when at work or in the world outside but come to their real face as soon as they enter the four walls of their house.

In the first stage of this operation, the purpose was to find out those people who have entered the Delhi Police as impersonators. Even the policemen in Delhi Police do not know that the people working with them are double-faced and playing such hideous game with them. The team of Bharat Express started the operation from Rohini Police Station in Delhi.

Shocking revelations come out of this Operation Satya

In the Crime Branch located in Rohini Sector 18, Delhi, many policemen work day and night for the elimination of crime and criminals from our society. They have the responsibility of protecting the huge population of Delhi. The team of the Crime Branch located at Rohini is continuously active to break the spirits of criminals. But, do these brave and responsible policemen know that danger is very much there standing beside them. To get to the very core of this, we interacted with the policemen, but no one even thought that the person we were looking for was not actually Hindu.

The person that the team of Bharat Express was looking for was Rohtas Khatri. Khatri called the team to the DCP office located in Rohini Sector 5, where he made many shocking revelations. This crime branch is posted in Rohini Sector 18. Its responsibility is to eliminate big and organized crimes in Delhi. But the truth that he narrated on the hidden camera will shake you to the core.

6 others other accused along with Rohtas in ‘Operation Satya’

Rohtas said, “I am a Muslim. I am not a Hindu. You may ask the people of my village, I am a Muslim. There is no ritual of Hindu marriage in my house, we marry by reading ‘Nikaah’. On my death, I will be buried and not burnt. You may go to see my father’s grave or to see my mother’s grave.

Rostas Khatri told the reporter, “his father’s name is Mehar Chand, the entire village knows that he is a Muslim. They bury, and get married after ‘Nikaah’, everyone knows about this.

Rostas Khatri further told- “Inquiries have been conducted twice, many like you have come to me multiple times. Come pick up my record, file a complaint, take it from the record.”

The reporter of Bharat Express then further questioned, “Are you the only such person in Delhi Police?”

Rohtas Khatri – “Why the only one? There are four-five such people from my village only.”

Delhi Police unaware of the ongoing conspiracy in their department

In the sting operation, Investigative Officer Pritam Singh told that Rohtas is a Hindu and he has declared his religion as Hindu in the Delhi Police. The Crime Branch team even went to Rohtas’ house for investigation. There was a temple in his house and they marry by conducting ‘Nikah’, they are burnt and not buried after.

Rohtas Khatri made many revelations on the secret camera. He showed a letter in his mobile in which his religion was written as Muslim. Rohtas was not the only person who was accused of changing identity and religion. Along with Rohtas, there were 6 other people in whose name, complaints were filed in the same crime branch in which Rohtas himself is working.

Bharat Express wrote a mail to the Delhi Police in this regard and wanted to know their stand. In response, they were told to contact CP Crime but got no response from there as well.