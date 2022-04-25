India Today Group launches Karnataka Tak

The channel aims to cater to the Kannada-speaking population with content-offerings in their native language

India Today Group launched its first-ever Karnataka-focussed channel-Karnataka Tak. The channel will fall under the group’s digital-first mother-brand, Tak. A regional-channel, Karnataka Tak aims to cater the Kannada-speaking population with content-offerings in their native language.

Commenting on the launch, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, Tak, said, “As per the last census, there are over 600 million people in India whose native language is not Hindi. As a brand, we want to move ahead from this linguistic barrier and in the last two years, we have gradually expanded beyond Hindi and launched in regional markets like Gujarat, Punjab & Maharashtra. With Karnataka Tak, we aim to follow the same approach.”

Tak already has 19 Tak channels covering 11 content genres including sports, lifestyle, fitness, fiction, literature, astrology, crime, business, history and regional news. The app is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning to customise content in accordance with the user’s preference.

The content is exclusively curated for a more progressive and technologically-aware audience.

