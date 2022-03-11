India News – Jan Ki Baat exit poll predictions proved true



India News – Jan Ki Baat’s exit poll prediction for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur has turned out to be absolutely true with the numbers and trend

reflecting in actual results.

On March 7th, 2020 INDIA NEWS – JAN KI BAAT Exit Poll predicted BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh with a maximum range of 260 seats and vote share of 41% to 43%. As per EC data upto 5.30 pm, BJP registered a voteshare of 41.75% and was leading in 268 seats Since the month of November, through 3 Opinion Polls and 1 Exit Poll, INDIA NEWS – JAN KI BAAT predicted a sweep for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. On 7th of March, AAP will form government in Punjab with absolute majority. AAP won Punjab by getting 92 seats in 117 seat assembly.

In Uttarakhand, INDIA NEWS – JAN KI BAAT predicted a win for BJP in a cliff-hanger contest. BJP is forming govt in Uttarakhand with 47 seats in the 70 seat assembly and is

getting a voteshare of 44.31%. INDIA NEWS - JAN KI BAAT predicted a voteshare of 42.6% in the Exit Poll and maximum of 41 seats.

In Goa, INDIA NEWS – JAN KI BAAT predicted 19 seats for BJP and BJP has bagged 20 seats with a voteshare of 33.31%.

