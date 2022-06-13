Health Shots partners with Unicef India for Menstrual Hygiene awareness

Partners with Unicef’s #RedDotChallenge to talk about the need for educating all genders about menstruation end erase the taboo around it

Health Shots, a health and wellness platform by Hindustan Times for Indian millennial women, has partnered with Unicef India on Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 for key online and offline initiatives.



Health Shots, which ran a week-long #NoBigDeal campaign for Menstrual Hygiene Day, joined forces with Unicef India's #RedDotChallenge to talk about the need for educating all genders about menstruation end erase the taboo around it.



Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Dr Pratibha Singh, a WASH (Water Sanitation and Hygiene) specialist at Unicef India, spoke to Health Shots and emphasized the importance of sensitizing people about menstrual health and hygiene.



"Menstrual health awareness is an aspect of women's health that we cannot ignore. It is what empowers a woman to bring new life into the world. #NoBigDeal, the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 campaign at Health Shots, centered on the message that it's time we throw away the veil of shame around periods. We are glad to have partnered with Unicef India, which has been spearheading on-ground change across the country," says Shipra Yadav, Business Head, Health Shots.



This Menstrual Hygiene Day, Team Health Shots also took an offline initiative by joining forces with Hemkunt Foundation for a sanitary kit distribution drive. As a part of this, a group of underprivileged girls and women in a Gurugram village were also educated about the importance of menstrual hygiene.

Health Shots also reached out to its 5mn+ users across English and Hindi languages with content features and videos highlighting why period talk matters. Popular celebrities Taapsee Pannu, Mithila Palkar, Shaheen Bhatt and Nimrat Kaur were a part of this initiative.

Health Shots curates expert-backed content daily for its dedicated Intimate Health category, which encompasses menstrual health, feminine hygiene and sexual health.

