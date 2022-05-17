GPJ India ties up with ENSYDE to reduce environmental impact of events

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing (GPJ), India has announced their strategic partnership with Environmental Synergies in Development (ENSYDE), aimed towards driving greener events and experiences.

As one of the pioneers in the experience marketing industry, GPJ India is poised to lead and create lasting change in the sustainability of live, digital and hybrid events and experiences.

In a kick-starter event held this year on International Women’s Day, the women of GPJ India, supported by rest of their colleagues, took a pledge to actively implement sustainable environment practices in-house and in all external experiences they execute on behalf of clients. This commitment is in line with the United Nations Theme for 2022 “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

On the occasion of this partnership, GPJ India’s Managing Director, Rasheed Sait said, “The environmental footprint that stems out of post-event wastage has been a cause for concern. While we have been adopting greener and sustainable practices, we felt it’s time to do something that’s meaningful and leaves a bigger impact. I look forward to our partnership with ENSYDE and I believe that together, we can make a difference not just at GPJ’s offices and events but make the entire event industry aware of the need for a greener and sustainable tomorrow.”

“Creating change from within is key to making organisations sustainable. ENSYDE is excited to be a part of this journey with GPJ India who have been pioneers in the event industry. We believe that with the committed team at GPJ, there is going to be a huge and visible change in practices that impact the environment. ENSYDE’s experience for the last 30 years in helping organisations reduce their environmental footprint, will help define the “green” way forward for the event industry,” said Manvel Alur, CEO & Founder of ENSYDE.

The GPJ India management firmly believes that every individual and collective action can have a positive impact on our environment, and decided to set an agenda for change. With the help of Environmental Synergies in Development (ENSYDE), that has been working on reducing the environmental footprint through awareness and action for 3 decades now, GPJ India has already set this agenda in motion.

