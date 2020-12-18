ESPNcricinfo unveils all-new app to offer more dynamic experience to cricket fans

As cricket emerges back in action, ESPNcricinfo, India’s leading go-to digital destination for all things cricket, unveiled its all-new robust digital cricket experience on mobile. The new app reinforces ESPNcricinfo's core value proposition of delivering wholesome cricket news and information, along with compelling match coverage and surround content; all breaking the experience point beyond just scores updates for fans. Featuring a sharp redesign suited to enhance the user experience, the app is supported by an all-new intuitive content feed, richer interface, compelling visuals, and unparalleled storytelling, serving as an all-in-one digital access point for all things cricket. In addition to the latest and most comprehensive updates around the India-Australia test series, the app will be offering the widest range of coverage across the world including IPL, PSL, BPL, BBL, CPL, ICC Cricket World Cup, County Championship, Ranji Trophy and Sheffield Shield to name a few!

The app’s elevated design gives cricket fans a premier platform to seamlessly dive deep into the latest happenings across the cricketing world, now available at their fingertips. A first key innovation point to the user experience features the introduction of a live score carousel, offering sharp updates on the best of cricketing action. A key highlight here is that the carousel is synchronized to the global cricketing space offering fans of the sport a panoramic view into the latest happening across global cricket through one easy swipe interface.

Next, identifying the rise in demand for instant match updates and in-depth narratives around cricket, ESPNcricinfo has introduced a whole new live cricket score card interface in addition to an enhanced story reading experience. This feature enables fans to catch critical near-time score updates along with expertly crafted long reads, featuring in-depth perspective specially curated by the in-house editorial team at ESPNcricinfo.

Lastly, as a key highlight to the on-going cricketing action, the new app will also host video match highlights from the India-Australia test series, enabling fans have a one stop access point to unique match analyses and video highlights to witness / relieve defining in-play moments including best wickets, close catches, and more.

With significant performance improvements, other new features of the app include also include access to major sections of espncricinfo.com, along with easy access to:

Fast live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Notification updates for live cricket matches

Easy to read cricket news

Cricket videos including highlights, analyses, interviews, and press conferences

Opinion and analysis from experts such as Gautam Gambhir, Tom Moody, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar, Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta and more

“With technology being central to our lives, and the world becoming more interconnected than ever, we found it imperative to deliver a distinctive product that allows fans to experience the best of global cricketing action, all in one place. With the app, sports enthusiasts everywhere will now have access to a myriad of incredible cricketing content that only ESPNcricinfo can deliver, in customisable combinations, at the palm of their hands” said Ramesh Kumar, VP — Head, ESPN India and South Asia. “The reimagined, next-generation app is also indicative of a fresh era of innovation at ESPNcricinfo, that’s driven by our unwavering pursuit of offering cricket lovers scores se lot more” he added.

The new ESPNcricinfo app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Users on both platforms can update their existing apps to the new experience.