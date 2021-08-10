e4m IDMA 2021: Myntra, Ventes Avenues & Picsart take big honours

Ventes Avenues, Picsart and Myntra came together to boost awareness and generate buzz around the 13th edition of their End of Reason Sale (EORS) held in December 2020. This never-explored-before content integration opportunity led us to win BRONZE at the 12th edition of e4m’s Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021.

The IDMA awards which have been formulated by the exchange4Media Group is one of the most coveted Awards in the Mobile Industry since its inception in 2010. It acknowledges and recognizes those marketing campaigns that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy which is a combination of innovation, concept, execution, and results. Judged by the top guns from the industry, these awards have grown bigger with every passing year.

They won the award for the category "Best Campaign- Use of Mobile and Mobile Monetization". This is a category that awards campaigns that extensively used Mobile for marketing which led to a successful promotional campaign resulting in increased customer activity, revenue, and engagement.

Myntra had a simple objective in mind while exploring options for this campaign—boost engagement and generate buzz around EORS 2020. We wanted to create awareness amongst the young, fashion-oriented, and digitally active youth of the country via an engaging activity. Picsart ranks amongst the Top apps in the Photo & Video category on both iOS and Android in India. With a huge content-driven audience base, this platform was an appropriate fitment for this activity.

Picsart integrated a branded content tool for Myntra, which was customised with different frames, stickers, filters, a tagline along with Myntra’s logo for branding. The innovation was promoted under “Replay,” which is Picsart’s most used feature for higher reach. “Replay” gives a step-by-step guide to users to recreate the original picture’s editing effects on their own image in a few simple clicks. We ideated 2 Replays for Myntra with their brand ambassadors. Each Replay had a different frame, filter, and a catchy tagline to depict the EORS.

Overall, this was an extremely successful campaign where the idea was to use innovation, creativity, and social media as the key elements to reach out to relevant audiences.

Achint Sethia, Vice President, Marketing at Myntra commented, “We are delighted that our work has been recognized amongst the best in the country by the jury and feel honoured as the recipient of this award. The fact that we get to share this achievement with our trusted partners, Ventes Avenues and Picsart is just the icing on the cake. Our primary focus for this campaign was to build excitement around our flagship event, EORS and so we turned to Picsart’s content integration tool called Replay which delivered results beyond expectations, thanks to the wonderful team at Picsart, the Replays garnered more than 80 million views within a week. This collaboration was a fantastic experience for us, and we look forward to more such endeavours in the future. We would like to thank the jury members and Exchange4media group for recognizing our efforts and conferring this award.”

Ravish Jain, Country Head of Picsart, India said, “Innovation and limitless creativity have always been the backbone of Picsart. As one of the world’s leading photo editing apps, with more than a billion edits each month, we are a natural fit for promotional campaigns to generate awareness and engage audiences. This partnership with Myntra was a first-of-a-kind in India and we are extremely happy how it had made an impact. We are excited to win the "Best Campaign- Use of Mobile and Mobile Monetisation” along with Ventes Avenues and Myntra. It is a testament of the great work that the team has done to make it a successful campaign. We see this award as further validation of our leading position in the creative editing app industry and visual storytelling trend in India”

Fauzan Rahim, Co-founder, Ventes Avenues, commented, “Winning an award is always very special, it demonstrates that our work has stood out and left a mark in the minds of a distinguished jury. We are extremely elated to have achieved this feat with Picsart and Myntra. The aim of this campaign was to use Picsart’s content integration tool called Replay to create buzz around Myntra’s EORS campaign. To be able to garner 80 million views on the Replays in just 6 days would not have been possible without the Picsart team’s support. We look forward to curating more such engaging, innovative campaigns for brands on the Picsart app. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the IDMA awards jury for seeing potential in our campaign & recognizing our work.”

