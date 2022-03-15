Disney+ Hotstar unveils metaverse avatar for Ajay Devgn’s Rudra

Disney+ Hotstar has gone a notch higher for Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. The platform has stepped into many firsts with disruptive marketing strategies and innovative techniques, including the Metaverse. The platform partnered with Hungama Digital’s Web3 venture - Hefty Entertainment to create digital avatars of its casts and offers an immersive glimpse into the world of Rudra to its viewers.



A todphod-lit hologram of Ajay Devgn was also installed, with an illusion of him looking at passersby at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand. This holographic experience created an everlasting impact on the viewers leaving them more curious than ever before. Additionally, in partnership with SMAASH, the platform created a gaming and entertainment centre with the theme ‘Todphod’, playing to the iconic catchphrase used by the actor in the show. The gaming room was designed similar to the show’s set, where consumers got to channelise their inner-cop and smash things.



Sharing the thought behind these marketing initiatives, Siddharth Shakdher, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Disney+ Hotstar, said, “A big part of building a deeper relationship with our consumers is to bring elements from reel life to real life and vice-versa. With Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness, we did exactly that and deployed a unique experiential and immersive show marketing approach, bringing our consumers one step closer to the show, but importantly, also surfacing the show within emerging pop culture trends. With first-of-its-kind initiatives like Rudra Metaverse, gaming room, and hologram displays, we stepped up a notch higher to connect deeper with the audiences and fans.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)