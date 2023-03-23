Design Doyens meet corporate honchos at BW Businessworld Future of Design
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai
Connect, Create, and Innovate with Ajay Jain, Head of Global Design Strategy, Tata Motors, Darshan Gandhi, Global Head of Design, Godrej, Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms, Pernia Qureshi, Creative Director, Saritoria, Gautam Sinha, Founder & Creative Director, Nappa Dori, Sonali Rastogi, Co-Founding Partner, Morphogenesis, Rahul Kadri, Partner & Principal Architect, IMK Architects, Akshat Bhatt, Principal Architect, Architecture Discipline, Anuj Sharma, Founder, Button Masala, Rahul Vohra, Actor, Himani Dehlvi, Costume Designer, Amit Khanna, Design Principal, AKDA, Pearl Uppal, Founder & Creative Director, Talking Threads, Siddharth Das, Founder, Siddharth Das Studio, Pradyumna Vyas, Former Director, National Institute of Design & Board of Member, World Design Organization and many more at the Future of Design Summit & Awards.
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai at the Four Seasons Hotel.
This year the conference focuses on regenerative design. Thought leaders are emphasizing the regeneration of our economies and societies. The summit brings together design thinkers from across industries to discuss the focus on regenerative design.
The day-long conference will see design thinkers from across sectors highlighting examples of design done right. In addition to talks and presentations, the audience will be invited to immerse themselves in workshops and masterclasses. Anuj Sharma of Button Masala will lead a workshop on an innovative method of creating clothing. The Isha Foundation will conduct a session on meditation and design for well-being. From calm to high energy, the audience can look forward to a performance by The Dharavi Dream Project.
The day will close with the much-anticipated jury-led design awards. “The awards recognize and felicitate the best prototype and finished designs by designers, architects, innovators, and businesses. This exclusive event curated by us will cater to products from across industries that touch human lives and make them future-ready” says, Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, of BW Businessworld.
For more information please visit the event site. The Future of Design Summit & Awards 2023.
Radio City & Mid-day's Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards sees 67.5mn votes
The award ceremony was conducted virtually on 17th March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 3:36 PM | 3 min read
Radio City and Mid-day brought to audiences the culmination of ‘Hitlist OTT Awards’ Season 4 through a virtual award ceremony with Radio City’s RJ Archana as the event host for the evening!
The award ceremony was conducted virtually on 17th March 2023 where the brightest talent in the digital content industry from around the world was recognized and celebrated. Being recognized as the original and most credible awards for the OTT industry, Hitlist OTT Awards acknowledged exceptional achievements of the prominent artists and performers in original programming and content created for Over-The-Top platforms. The virtual ceremony also featured special performances, exclusive interviews, and surprise appearances from some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
Following the immense success of the previous three seasons, the fourth season of Hitlist OTT Awards left the audiences in awe as this season saw 67.5mn votes where the ‘aam janta’ voted for their favorite artists, web series, and movies across 16 categories. The renowned in-house jury, consisting of Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic and Mid-day's entertainment editor, along with Radio City’s RJ Salil Acharya, India's recognized star influencer, shortlisted the nominees from an extensive range of categories such as drama, comedy, reality TV, documentaries, and more, making the grand finale night the most magnificent event of the year.
Speaking on the culmination of season 4 of Hitlist OTT awards, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “This year has been immensely spectacular as we culminated Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards with a whopping 67.5 million votes from the audience. Hitlist OTT Awards is one of our marquee properties and the most credible event that truly represents the best of the OTT world. The award ceremony was a night to remember as we celebrated the notable work of the stalwarts from the OTT entertainment industry. Our expanded categories, spanning drama, comedy, reality TV, and documentaries, elevated the event to a new level. We are elated to have acknowledged the game changers in the world of OTT Entertainment and their commitment to the industry. Radio City along with Mid-day will continue to brace the OTT entertainment industry through Hitlist OTT Awards in the coming seasons."
Mayank Shekhar, Entertainment Editor, Mid-day said, “This season, people voted like never before—running into tens of millions! Fans got excited, the short-lists were appreciated and the favourites won. That’s what we had worked for, and couldn’t have asked for more—in the fourth season of the Hitlist OTT Awards! Onwards to another year of bingeing.”
Here's the list of Game Changers in the World of OTT Entertainment!
Category Winners
Best New Series Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy
Best New Season Panchayat S02
Best Adaptation (Book/Series) Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy
Best Direct-to-Web Film Sharmaji Namkeen
Best Actor (Male): Series Ishwak Singh
Best Actor (Female): Series Shefali Shah
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series Suvinder Vicky
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series Tillotama Shome
Best Actor (Male): Film RajKummar Rao
Best Actor (Female): Film Shefali Shah
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film Gajraj Rao
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film Juhi Chawla
Best Ensemble Cast: Series Shantanu Shrikant Bhake
Best Non-Fiction Indian Predator: Murder In A Court Room
Top Internet Sensation Munawar Faruqui
Best Creator/ Show runner TVF
HT Health Shots joins hands with TagTalk to spread health awareness
The content will reach Gen-Z millennials in gyms, cafes and business spaces
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
HT Health Shots, a fast-growing digital health and wellness destination for millennial women, has tied up with DOOH network TagTalk to spread awareness on holistic health and wellness.
The content about fitness, health and wellness tips from Health Shots will reach the Gen-Z and millennial audience through TagTalk digital displays across gyms. TagTalk has recently expanded its DOOH network to key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev and Fit7 by MS Dhoni.
Shipra Yadav, Business Head, Health Shots, says, "At Health Shots, we truly believe in the power of the digital medium and technology in making people more aware and alert about healthcare. Our website, app and social media handles feature expert-backed content across nutrition, fitness, mental health, sexual health and more. This tie-up with TagTalk extends our visibility beyond the online medium to educate our target audience about their health while they work on their fitness."
According to Gautam Bhirani, Founder - Eyetalk Media Ventures and TagTalk, "Fitness is the antidote to the chaos and complexity of modern-day life. As people are becoming increasingly health conscious, they are turning to gyms and wellness platforms to make positive changes to their lifestyle. As one of the leading digital platforms for women’s wellness in India, Health Shots has emerged as a catalyst in that direction. At TagTalk, we are happy to share important health content through our digital displays."
We Women Want Festival: An extravaganza celebrating women at Juhu Hotel, Mumbai
The event honoured women achievers from all walks of life
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 11:40 AM | 3 min read
Saluting the spirit of women of India, the We Women Want Festival was held at Razzberry Rhinoceros at Juhu Hotel in Mumbai on 18th March 2023. Marking the second edition of the We Women Want Shakti Awards, the event honoured women achievers from all walks of life. From women military officers to top lawyers and business leaders, the event was an ode to the indomitable spirit of the women of India. The festival was graced by the august presence of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis who felicitated the winners of the Shakti Awards 2023. Mr Fadnavis spoke about the Prime Minister’s vision of women-led development. ‘Mudra loan statistics show that maximum loans have been given out in Maharashtra and maximum have been given to women’. On Women’s safety, he said, ‘We have changed the laws to make work at night safer for women’ adding that Mumbai is the safest city for women.
Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the session with the women who had featured on Mann Ki Baat for their achievements. ‘Over the past 98 episodes, #MannKiBaat has showcased inspiring life journeys of grassroots level champions. I would urge you all to know more about them and their hardwork’. Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
The event was also attended by women achievers in music, cinema and OTT including luminaries like Anuradha Paudwal, Rasika Dugal and Priyanka Chahar. Paudwal spoke about her musical journey, ‘My father did not support my singing in the industry in the beginning but it was my mother who wanted me to sing just one song, that is how I began’. Dugal spoke about how she derives her ‘Shakti’ from her absolute dedication to her work which gives her strength. Chahar spoke about her humble beginnings, ‘My father despite his reservations supported me when I decided to enter the industry and that is when I supported my family when times were tough.’ she said. The panel discussions included courageous stories of women naval officers, inspiring stories of acid attack survivors and heart-rending discussions on breaking stereotypes with women rickshaw drivers, dabba waali and fisherwomen. India’s leading women chefs, doctors, designers and nutritionists also spoke about women’s health and the stereotypes they have to battle.
Smt. Shakti Sharma, Trustee, iTV Foundation and the Hon’ble Mayor of Ambala also felicitated the award winners. Smt. Sharma said, ‘This festival honoured inspiring women who have been trailblazers for countless Indians. It represents and honours their invaluable contributions.' Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of the iTV Foundation said, ‘This festival celebrates women, their achievements, their dreams, their hopes and their courage. It brings together women from diverse backgrounds and we can see how their stories are similar yet completely unique.’
Rajya Sabha MP and promoter of iTV Network Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how ‘We Women Want' is an initiative to showcase women's undefeatable spirit through stories of their grit and resilience and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. ‘We hope this community which we endeavour to build will grow leaps and bounds and we will be joined by several tenacious women and their stories of courage’, Sharma said.
The day-long festival was telecast live on NewsX throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the weekend. #WeWomenWant was also trending at the number one position on Twitter on Saturday.
iTV Network's Grand Tribute To ‘Naari Shakti’: We Women Want Festival in Mumbai
The event marks the second edition of the We Women Want Shakti Awards, honouring India's women achievers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 9:20 AM | 2 min read
The iTV Network is hosting the We Women Want Festival on 18th March 2023 at the Juhu Hotel in Mumbai. The event marks the second edition of the We Women Want Shakti Awards, honouring India's women achievers. The day-long festival which is an extravaganza celebrating women and saluting their spirit will be will be telecasted live on NewsX 10 am onwards on Saturday, 18th March.
The august presence of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt Smriti Irani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will grace the We Women Want Festival.
We Women Want Festival will host riveting sessions with India's women in forces such as Surg Cdr Shazia Khan, Lt Cdr Annu Prakash, Lt Cdr Prerna Deosthalee, and Lt Cdr Kumari Sonam. The festival will witness a compelling session with acid attack survivors Daulat bi Khan, Reshma Saira Bano, and Ashu as they share their stories and discuss what must be done for women's safety.
Indian fisherwomen, female cab drivers, and female dabbawallas will be at the event on a panel titled 'bursting stereotypes.' Women sportswomen, including Indian shooter Anjali Bhagwat, Padma Shri cricketer Diana Edulji, and hockey player Helen Mary Innocent will speak about their journeys in a previously male-dominated sphere of sports.
Women in Cinema, Television, and OTT will be represented through veteran actors Raveena Tandon & Rupali Ganguly, Rasika Dugal, and Tina Dutta. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sanjana Sanghi, Saiyami Kher, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will join the festival to talk about their journeys as rising stars of India. We Women Want Festival will also host singers Jaspinder Narula & Sona Mohapatra.
'We Women Want' is an initiative to showcase women's indomitable spirit through their grit and resilience stories.
Bipin Pandit completes 25 years at The Advertising Club
The COO shares his experiences during his long term with the advertising body
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
Bipin Pandit, COO, The Advertising Club, shares his experiences of completing 25 years in the advertising body.
“It was on 1st March, 1998 that I joined The Advertising Club. My appointment letter was issued by the most respected, ever smiling and immensly popular Ramesh Narayan, who was the President then. Time really flies and how 25 years have gone by is something of which I think now and look upon the entire journey with lots of satisfaction, sense of achievement and accomplishment.”
Pandit further says: “It is extremely satisfying that I have been the point person and an integral part of 22 Effies, 21 Emvies, 10 Abbys, 15 Goafest, 12 Adasia, 3 Marquees, 500 plus jury sessions.”
The Times of India launches Young Lions India competition
Professionals aged 30 and under can submit entries in Print/Media/Marketing categories
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 8:06 AM | 1 min read
The Times of India group, the official country representative of Cannes Lions in India, has launched the Young Lions India competition in 3 categories – Print, Media and Marketing. The deadline for entries will be April 7, 2023.
The competition is dedicated to identifying and celebrating young creative, media and marketing professionals and showcasing their creativity on a global platform. The winners will get to attend the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which is scheduled from June 19th to 23rd.
Professionals aged 30 and under (born on or after 23rd June, 1992) can submit their entries in either of the three categories on the official website of the competition (www.timesyounglions.com).
Entries will be judged by industry leaders following which, the shortlisted teams from each of the three categories will present their work to the jury members. All the entries received will be put under screening for eligibility and a team of two participants will be selected by an independent Jury appointed in India.
Former Indian journalist launches Ghumantu Pictures in New York
Prerana Thakudesai steers Ghumantu Pictures’ maiden production that’s getting glowing advance praise from Hollywood’s big names
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 5:03 PM | 2 min read
After working on award-winning international and multilingual media productions across the world, former Indian journalist & independent filmmaker, Prerana Thakurdesai, launches her own film production company - Ghumantu Pictures. The New York based company will specialize in creating art that elevates innovation in filmmaking, undiscovered ideas and culturally authentic storytelling.
The title of the company alludes to Prerana’s nomadic and colorful childhood as an armed services kid, and her passion of unveiling stories from nooks and corners of the world as a journalist and filmmaker. At a time when Indian documentaries are gaining international attention, Ghumantu Pictures aims to be the creator that bridges the gap between India and the rest of the world through the power of art that intersects with transcontinental ideas. “This moment of exploration is here to stay. We will continue to explore each other's lives, cultures and minds. Ghumantu Pictures will be a collaborative and equitable vehicle that aims to go deeper into finding meaning and linking it to entertainment,” says Prerana.
The just launched production company has already lined up its first co-production due to premiere in summer 2023. The Last Ecstatic Days is a transformative feature documentary film about conscious dying, set in Asheville, North Carolina. The film traces the journey of a young dying man named Ethan Sisser who uses viral social media posts to manifest an incredible death care community in real life led by an Indian American doctor. Directed by Scott Kirschenbaum, The Last Ecstatic Days is executive produced by David Seidler, Oscar-winning writer of The King’s Speech; Tommy Pallotta, Emmy Award-winning producer of Waking Life, A Scanner Darkly, and Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood; Dr. Jessica Zitter, palliative care expert, New York Times writer and subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary Extremis; & boasts of original soundtrack by Grammy & Golden Globe winning composer, Alex Ebert.
