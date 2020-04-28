Dangal TV brings back ‘Ramayana’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee

Dangal TV has brought back the mythological epic ‘Ramayana’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in lead roles. The show will be telecast daily at 7.30 pm followed by its repeat telecast at 9.30 am.

On bringing back Ramayana, a Dangal spokesperson, “At Dangal, we are committed to keeping our discerning viewers entertained especially during unprecedent times like these. Over the years, our viewers have supported us and it is now upon public demand that we have brought back one of India’s most followed epics and revered show of all times, Ramayana. By showcasing a culturally rooted show like Ramayana with traditional ideologies and strongly entrenched lessons, we are sure that viewers will stay engaged while staying safe indoors. Moreover, while Ramayana will invoke nostalgia among the older generations, it will be a new and beautiful experience for the younger audience.”