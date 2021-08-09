Dainik Bhaskar group announces reward of Rs 25 lakhs for Indian women's hockey team

A group of strong-willed Indian women have again done us proud at the global stage. The Indian women's hockey team’s ever-inspiring tale of magnanimous struggle and unyielding team spirit is making every Indian rejoice and feel proud. Today, it has become a beacon of inspiration for the whole nation. The Dainik Bhaskar group pays its humble respects to these immensely talented girls, whose unrelenting efforts have brought about this historical moment for Indian hockey.

As a token of gratitude and respect from the whole nation, the Dainik Bhaskar group has announced a reward of ₹ 25 lakhs for the team which has laid the foundation of a new era in women's hockey in India. Each member of the team will receive an equal amount of Rs 1 lakh from this reward beginning with the 18 players, chief coach, analytical coach, scientific advisor, physiotherapist, video analyst, masseuse and all other members.

The Women's hockey team has shown what an Indian woman stands for-- the spirit of never giving up and fighting against all odds. Their exemplary performance and courage have left every Indian with tears of joy. Dainik Bhaskar group believes that Indian sports will flourish if it is appreciated and supported on every level. This will encourage the players to outperform any opponent in the future.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director said "It is indeed a proud moment for all Indians that the Women's Hockey team that has fought so hard over the past 5-6 years came so close to a medal and for us, that in itself is a victory. We are confident that this will herald a new chapter in India's national sport. The Dainik Bhaskar Group applauds the efforts of the team and wishes them all the very best for the future with this small token of respect.”

