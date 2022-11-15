Dabur forays into premium black tea market with launch of Vedic Tea

The product combines the goodness of over 30 herbs along with premium tea leaves from Assam, Nilgiri and Darjeeling

Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company Dabur India Ltd today announced its entry in Premium Black Tea Market with the launch of Dabur Vedic Tea. Packed with the goodness of over 30+ Ayurvedic Herbs, Dabur Vedic Tea provide various health benefits and helps boost immunity.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd, Marketing Head-Health Supplement Prashant Agarwal said: “After the successful launch of Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea in a tea bag format last year, we are now excited to launch our latest product Dabur Vedic Tea- Packaged Black Tea, for tea lovers across the country. Unlike regular tea, it is a special blend of premium tea leaves from Assam, Nilgiri and Darjeeling, combined with the goodness of more than 30 Ayurvedic Herbs. It will give you a cup of tea that is irresistible in taste, aroma and colour”.

Dabur Vedic Tea contains Ayurvedic herbs like Tulsi, Ginger, Cardamom etc. These real herbs are distinctly visible with the tea leaves and it does not contain any flavors. This perfect blend ‘Re-Energizes the body’, ‘Relieves Stress’ and ‘Boosts Immunity’, giving consumers 3 major health benefits, Mr. Agarwal said.

Dabur Vedic Tea, which is being launched on India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, will be available in three SKUs: 100 gm for Rs. 60, 250 gm for Rs. 150 & 500 gm for Rs 295.

“we have launched the most critical and important ingredient of every Indian's household kitchen. Dabur Vedic Tea, made from a curated blend of premium tea leaves. We profoundly look at ‘digital smoke signals’ and take direction in areas where we can delight consumers with ‘unmet, unarticulated’ demand and craft our proposition accordingly. It's a sheer delight to launch this product & I believe the Vedic Tea will be immensely loved by the consumers.” Mr. Agarwal added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)