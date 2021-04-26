CRED & Milaap aim to arrange for oxygen for Covid patients with fundraising campaign

Healthcare fundraising platform Milaap will channel the funds raised to partners, will buy and deploy oxygen concentrators for hospitals and healthcare non-profits across India

Sharing of resources, information, and support during the second wave of COVID-19 in India has reinforced the impact we can make when we come together. When thousands need care, and resources are running short, the CRED community has an opportunity to support each other.

CRED, in partnership with Milaap, a healthcare fundraising platform, has launched a cause campaign where members can spend CRED Coins towards oxygen for those who need it most. Every 10,000 CRED Coins will go towards 1,000 litres of oxygen. Members can participate as many times as they’d like, with no cap on Coin spends. Milaap will channel the funds raised to partners, will buy and deploy oxygen concentrators for hospitals and healthcare non-profits across India.

The campaign follows a similar cause that CRED launched during the first wave, where members contributed Coins to donate over 300,000 masks for frontline workers. CRED members receive a CRED Coin for every rupee in credit card bills that they pay on CRED. With over 5.9 million members in the CRED community, the campaign aims to raise enough funds to arrange for one billion litres of oxygen. Those who wish to contribute more can do so on milaap.org/oxygen.

Members will receive a certificate confirming their contribution from Milaap. Starting May 03, daily updates will be published on a microsite in-app until the deployment is complete. The entire value of member contributions will go towards the cause with CRED covering the administrative fees.

Everyone can contribute to the larger cause. Those with innovative ideas to make hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen, or convert other containers to transport oxygen, can email oxygen@cred.club for consideration and support from the CRED Oxygen Fund.

While the priority remains on saving lives, livelihood is equally important. To support the small, independent businesses who form the majority of CRED’s merchant and partner ecosystem, CRED has launched a Partner Fund to offer advances of up to Rs 10 lakh towards future procurement. Partners seeking assistance can write to covidassistance@cred.club.

For the team, including full-time employees, contractors, and interns, CRED has offered a vaccination drive for themselves and their families. Team members who are symptomatic or mildly symptomatic can avail a 15-day home quarantine COVID care package that covers doctor consultations, medicines, safety kit, pulse oximeter, and thermometer. Empaneled doctors are available online to consult in the event of symptoms or exposure.

Team members and their families who need hospitalization due to COVID-19 are covered under family health insurance plans. They can also avail salary advance of up to six months for medical emergencies.

In addition, CRED has set up an in-house COVID task force with volunteers from the team that collate resources to help other team members (and their near ones). 1:1 therapy sessions are available to all team members to help with emotional wellness, as well as weekly workshops on coping techniques.

