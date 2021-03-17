Colors Tamil to air ‘Mahasangamam’ of its shows Mangalya Sandhosham & Amman

Colors Tamil is set to bring together its highly acclaimed shows - Mangalya Sandhosham and Amman for a Mahasangamam episode for the next two weeks. Godrej Aer Power Pocket and Parry Sweet Care are special partners for these exclusive episodes. The special episodes will witness an engaging storyline with its two protagonists – Nithya played by Lakshmipriya and Sakthi played by Pavithra Gowda, who venture to find solutions for their problems. Currently on air since 15th March, the episodes will also feature the ever-charming Rachitha Mahalakshmi in a cameo role as Amman everyday till 27th March at 7:00 PM.

Commenting on the special Mahasangamam line-up, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head – Colors Tamil, said “We are delighted to bring for the viewers these Mahasangamam episodes of our popular fiction shows – Amman and Mangalya Sandhosham. Viewers are in for a delight as they will get to watch our extremely talented cast come together to showcase an intriguing storyline. The Mahasangamam episodes will have a unique and gripping narrative with lots of twist and turns. We are certain that it will keep our audience engaged and enthralled.”

The Mahasangamam episodes are a blend of two different tales, where destiny favours two lead characters – Nithya and Sakthi to meet at a temple that is busy preparing for the Agni Amman festival after three decades. Sakthi and Nithya will be seen competing against a group of women to get chosen to pull the Amman statue out from the pond.

Commenting on her cameo, actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi said, “I have always enjoyed watching Mangalya Sandhosham and Amman on Colors Tamil and, it was quite exciting to work with the cast and the crew of the two shows for their Mahasangamam special. It was overall an overwhelming experience for me to portray the role of Amman, which will bring an unconventional twist to the entire plot of the Mahasangamam episodes. I hope viewers enjoy my cameo as much as I enjoyed filming for it.”

What lies ahead of Nithya and Sakthi? Will there be more hurdles on their journey? Tune into Colors Tamil to witness the holiness unravel in the Mahasangamam episodes of Mangalya Sandhosham and Amman from 15th to 27th March 2021 at 7 PM.

Colors Tamil is is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms - Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1555), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).

