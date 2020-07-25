Catch live rendition of The Lion King tomorrow

Jon Favreau’s the Lion King is the live action reimagining of the Walt Disney animated classic. The modern retelling of the epic musical includes VFX, soundtrack and a star studded cast that comprises James Earl Jones and Donald Glover as the iconic father and son duo – Mufasa and Simba.

Focusing more on Simba’s childhood than the original film and incorporating various new character developmental elements for beloved characters of Nala, Shenzi, Banzai, Ed, Scar, Zazu, Timon, Poomba and Rafiki, the film breathes new life into the 25-year long legacy of the franchise.

However, despite being a new take on the 1994 version, the film balances out its nostalgia with veteran actor James Earl Jones and legendary composer Hans Zimmer returning to capture the magic of the first film.

Talking about working on this film, director Jon Favreau stated “The upside of working on something like this is exciting because people already have an emotional understanding of what that story is and they have a connection in this material and the music already exists and is wonderful so to me there is a pros and cons to each but for The Lion King it felt if I could deliver that would be a lot of people who would be very appreciative because they love the story and I think that they are very concerned that any time this title is remade and then with Disney doing “Live action” adaptations of their classic animations that it would be handled right and with care.”