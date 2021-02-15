Bisleri partners with Alakh Advertising

Bisleri, India’s most trusted brand in the mineral water segment has roped in Alakh Advertising to carry out an exceptional outdoor campaign for their renowned Fizzy Fruit Drinks - Limonata, Spyci and Fonzo. The campaign kick-started on 3rd February 2021 across 11 cities among which the innovative visuals were installed in 3 cities - Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The campaign is strategically displayed to catch the consumer’s eye and reach out to potential consumers. The brand’s focus was to create greater visibility and attract mass attention, during prime working hours, not only on the arterial routes but also in residential areas. From large format hoardings to unipoles and bus shelters, the campaign consists of displaying FOBs, gantries and pole kiosks.

Speaking on the campaign, Ms. Anjana Ghosh, Marketing Director of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, “The main objective of this campaign is to position Bisleri’s Fizzy Fruit Drinks’ as healthy since they have real fruit juice concentrate. Limonata is a mixture of lime and mint that refreshes one instantly. Spyci is a blend of bold Indian spices like clove, cinnamon and nutmeg with fizzy madness. The outdoor sites highlight the ingredients in each of the drinks via unique 3D visuals that are very attractive to look at.

She further adds, “Our fizzy fruit drinks will also be great enablers for parties and celebrations in the upcoming spring and summer seasons, as the Fizz with Fruits combo is refreshing, yet healthy. These drinks appeal to the younger audiences who are looking at a healthier alternative.”

Geetika Gulati, Alakh Advertising added, understanding brand requirement and their TG was key to all the outdoor media placement. The idea was not only to be seen by the target audience but create a top of mind brand recall for Limonata, Spyci and Fonzo.

