Asianet to telecast a new serial Koodevide

Updated: Dec 31, 2020 1:37 PM
Asianet is all set to telecast a new serial, Koodevide, from 4th January. The show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

Koodevide focuses on the life journey of Soorya, a vibrant enthusiastic and multitalented young girl. " Koodevide " brings to the audience the incidents of her life, her fighting spirit and the intensity of family ties. Prominent actors Krishnakumar, Sreedhanya, Dr. Shaju, Santhosh Sanjay, Devendranath, Anshitha and Chilanka will play the lead roles.

 

