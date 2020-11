The movie will be aired on November 15

Asianet is all set to telecast movie C U Soon’s world television premiere on November 15.

C U Soon is a computer screen film written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, with Saiju Kurup, Amalda Liz and Maala Parvathi in supporting roles.

Produced by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the film was completely shot on iPhone.