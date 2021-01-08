Asianet set to telecast ‘Star Singer Season 8’ starting this Saturday
Singers K S Chithra, G Venugopal, and Manjari, and music directors Sarath and Stephen Devassy will judge the contestants in the show
The eighth season of South India’s most popular music reality show, ‘Star Singer’ to find the most talented singer, begins on January 9th, 2021 at 7.30 pm.
The judging panel comprises Singers K S Chithra, G Venugopal, Manjari, music directors Sarath and Stephen Devassy. This edition will have forty contestants from across Kerala, vying for the top spot.
Apart from the jury members, prominent personalities from the film industry will also attend the show as celebrity guests.
