After Sunfeast YiPPee, 10 more brands approach ESPL 2021 for partnership

ITC's noodle brand has been onboarded as snacking partner for the league

Sunfeast YiPPee Noddles from ITC has come onboard as the snacking partner for Infinix presents Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021.

The league is being organised for the first time, is a multi-city, multi-month tournament that is based on the popular online multiplayer battle royale game - Fire Fir

10 more brands have come forward to support the gamers for ESPL associations even before the registrations close.

The league will witness a massive total prize pool worth Rs 25 lakhs. It has teamed up with Garena to create an exclusive gaming platform for Free Fire—the most popular battle royale game currently played by gamers and gaming enthusiasts in India. ESPL enables players from across the country to showcase their skills on this mega national stage for the first time.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)