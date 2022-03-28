14th Realty+Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022-East concludes on a high note

The event began with the knowledge-sharing sessions and ended with a glittering evening of felicitations

The annual East India-focused event being organized on a virtual platform on March 26, 2022 concluded with much fanfare. The day began with the knowledge-sharing sessions and ended with a glittering evening of felicitations. Addressing the audience Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Groip, commented that the realty industry showed resilience and quick recovery against all odds.

In a special address to the real-estate fraternity, well-known legal expert Shourya Mandal, Partner Fox Mandal shared how IBC and NCLT are helping protect the interests of home buyers, investors and developers making the process of doing business less cumbersome.

The conclave commenced with the investment-focused session - Buoyant Indian Realty: Rising Global PE Investments moderated by Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, Ambar Maheshwari, CEO, Indiabulls Asset Management, Gaurav Karnik, Real Estate National Leader and Tax Partner, EY India, Harsh Vardhan Patodia, CMD, Unimark Group & National President CREDAI, Rajat Garg, Director – Investments, ESR India and Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group, President, Credai, West Bengal.

Next discussion on Promising Growth: Kolkata Realty Market Opportunities conducted by Parvez Khalid, Associate Executive Director, Advisory & Transaction, CBRE had experts Ashok Saraf- Chairman, Sugam Homes, Basant Kumar Parakh, Managing Director, Orbit Group, Pradip Kumar Chopra, Chairman & Managing Director, PS Group and Raj Vardhan Patodia Chairman & Managing Director, Signum Group talking about how Kolkata real estate fared during past two years and the outlook for the future.

In the following panel discussion, the sales and marketing leaders deliberated on Getting Creative: Unravelling Sales & Marketing Strategies. The conversation was led by Rahul Phondge, Chief Business Officer - Residential Service, ANAROCK Property Consultants and the panel members were, Anup Dalmia, Founder, Bobby Associates, Manab Paul, Founder Sree Balaji, Mahesh Somani, Managing Director of Liyaans Properties, Mayank Singh, Co-founder, Kaarryam Realty and Pratik Garg, Director, Tulsa Group.

The conclave concluded with a conversation on future of real estate development - A New Direction: Moving towards Smart Designs & Products conducted by Deben Moza, Executive Director - Head of Project Management Services, Knight Frank India. The eminent panel members included JP Agrawal, Director, Agrawal & Agrawal Architects, Namrata Mehra, Head of Design, & Customer Centricity, Vikhroli, Lead – Sustainability, Godrej Properties, Shakuntala Ghosh, Principal Architect and Partner at Ghosh Bose and Associates & Chairperson, IGBC Kolkata Chapter, Dr. Shireesh Pankaj, General Manager - Research & Innovation, Ashirvad and Vincent Pinto, Sr. Vice President, Schindler India.

The dazzling evening of The Realty+ Excellence Awards 2022 East had the award winners sashay on the virtual ramp and receive their felicitations for their exemplary performance.

