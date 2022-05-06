Knowing a brand is really important before endorsing it: PV Sindhu

Badminton champion PV Sindhu engaged in an insightful conversation with host Sameer Kochhar on Day 2 of GoaFest 2022

It is really important to understand what a brand is about before endorsing it, noted badminton player PV Sindhu said on Day 2 of Goafest 2022 on Friday.

"You need to understand what it is and not just talk about it,” Sindhu said told actor and host Sameer Kochhar.

“My parents were volleyball players but when I told them about my interests in badminton at the age of six they extended all support and helped me to groom as a badminton player.” Sindhu also spoke about her childhood coaches Meboob Ali, Gowardhan Sir and Arif Sir.

Sharing her success mantra, Sindhu said, “To be somewhere, you need a lot of commitment and dedication. That's what my parents taught me and that's what I keep following."

She told the audience that the year 2012 was a breakthrough year for her life and career.

“It was the year when I beat Li Xuerui, an Olympic champion from China and that's when I thought if she could win at Olympics, why can't I?”

On her coping mechanism after a loss in a match, she said, "When I go into a match I tell myself that you have to give your 100% because you have worked so hard for it. Winning and losing are a part of life!"

Her strict exercise regime also left the audience in awe. “I wake up early in the morning for a 6:30 to 9:30 practice session. Physical and weight training sessions are from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and then again at 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.”

“No opponent is unbeatable,” she asserted when asked about her toughest opponent so far in the game.

Sindhu has to keep a vigil on her diets, but confessed she also has cheat days and loves the Hyderabadi Biryani as well.

“Technology has helped me a lot to understand my weaknesses, mistakes and learn from them. It also helps to visualize the upcoming matches to strategize better to face my opponent,” Sindhu said, adding that when she goes on the court she only thinks of giving her 100 per cent.

