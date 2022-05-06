Goafest 2022: Glimpses from Day 2

Take a look at some special moments from through the day

Goafest 2022, the largest A&M industry gathering, began on May 5, after a hiatus of two years at its usual venue Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa. Now in its 15th year, Goafest offers knowledge seminars, industry conclave and interesting masterclasses along with exciting Award Shows featuring the best of the industry’s work. The three-day event will see thousands of advertising and marketing professionals, veterans from sports and Bollywood from across the country joining in the celebrations.

The prestigious ABBY Awards organized by The Advertising Club are presented at the festival to showcase and toast the best in the business.

