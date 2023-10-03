‘Legrand is targeting regional, mass markets via hyperlocal festival campaign’

As the festive season approaches, companies are gearing up for an intense marketing battle to capture the hearts and wallets of consumers. Riding the festive wave, the #AllRounderSwitch campaign by Legrand seamlessly weaves together the cultural essence of multitasking in India with the innovative features of the Allzy switch.

With evolving consumer expectations and a focus on regional markets, Legrand's hyperlocal festival campaign highlights Allzy's relevance across India's diverse landscape

In a conversation with exchange4media, Laxman Tari, Head of Brand and Digital Business, Legrand India, delves into the strategies behind this blend and its impact on the brand's market positioning. The brand has employed a multi-pronged marketing approach, from a multilingual campaign film to retail activations and digital outreach.

He also shared about the immersive experience showrooms and their role in enhancing customer engagement. Additionally, Legrand's community-focused initiatives and unique product-first approach have set it apart in the competitive electrical solutions market.

Edited excerpts:

The #AllRounderSwitch campaign seems to blend both the cultural aspect of multitasking in India and the features of the Allzy switch. Can you share more insights into how Legrand blended these two aspects into its marketing strategy and how this contributes to its positioning in the market?

The increased exposure of Indians to global trends due to social media and world travel has evolved their needs and expectations. Indians are now more demanding consumers, and they expect better standards of living and quality of life. The need for accessories like USB chargers, remote control units, and dimmers can make life for Indians more convenient. Our hyperlocal campaign is designed to highlight how Allzy addresses the unique needs of each region. There is plenty of focus on regional and mass markets through a hyperlocal festival campaign for regional festivals like Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Durga Puja. It involves giving industries' all-rounders, the electricians, a switch makeover.

We have launched a campaign film in six languages to ensure our message reaches a diverse audience. Additionally, we are conducting a Retail Activation Campaign in 85 cities across India to engage directly with our customers. To further enhance our reach, we have implemented an Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign in 13 cities and amplified our message through digital and OTT platforms.

Can you elaborate on the specific initiatives or strategies the brand has implemented to promote the new campaign?

Allzy was meticulously designed with a keen focus on integrating new-age features and aesthetics. In terms of pricing, it comfortably aligns with the segment's expectations. Legrand is investing in multiple media avenues OOH, TV and Digital to stand out in the mass segment. It uses the strength of a retail network spread across the country to generate awareness in the market through BTL campaigns. To ensure last-mile reach, it has also been promoted on Legrand’s D2C platform - Eshop. Eshop, provides customers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience, featuring an extensive product range, user-friendly payment options, and responsive customer support.

Legrand is focusing on customer experience with state-of-the-art experience showrooms. Please elaborate how these showrooms enhance customer engagement and impact purchasing decisions?

Innovals and Studio, with a presence spanning 50+ cities in India, is committed to providing customers with a first-hand experience of our comprehensive product range. Our innovative shop-in-shop formats are strategically located within key retail stores, offering tailored displays that showcase the versatility and uniqueness of our products. We firmly believe that the functionality and design experience are pivotal in enabling customers to make informed decisions about their purchases. At Innovals and Studio, we prioritize delivering a seamless and immersive shopping experience that empowers our customers to explore, engage with, and ultimately choose products that best suit their needs and preferences.

How is the brand tailoring its marketing efforts to connect with diverse demographics and regions within India, and what specific approaches are being used to ensure brand accessibility?

In our efforts to strengthen community engagement at the regional level, we have been actively celebrating region-specific festivals by collaborating with influential figures within those communities. This approach has allowed us to effectively communicate in regional languages and resonate with local audiences. We believe that fostering connections at the grassroots level is essential for building lasting relationships and trust. By working closely with influencers who understand the pulse of their respective regions, we aim to bring our brand closer to the hearts of the people we serve. This strategy aligns with our commitment to meaningful and culturally relevant communication.

In the competitive market for electrical solutions, how does Legrand differentiate its brand through marketing?

In the realm of 360-degree campaigns, Allzy adopts a unique product-first approach, eschewing the traditional brand-first methodology. Allzy distinguishes itself on a mass level by actively engaging with key stakeholders. This strategic emphasis ensures that Allzy remains highly relevant during the decision-making process, setting it apart in the competitive marketing and branding landscape.

