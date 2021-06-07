Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano joins hands with Sportskeeda

Romano is currently one of the most trusted voices in the football community

Sportskeeda has announced a collaboration with Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano, ahead of an action-packed season for football fans across the globe.



Starting now, Sportskeeda’s readers will be treated to in-depth analysis and exclusive transfer news of some of the biggest names in the industry. Fans can also enjoy football breaking news, previews, features, & post-match analyses.

Fabrizio Romano is currently one of the most trusted voices in the football community. Fabrizio boasts close to six million followers across social media platforms.

The Italian transfer pundit also had a special message for fans after confirming his collaboration with Sportskeeda.

“So happy to announce that I will be collaborating with Sportskeeda to share some of my transfer news with you,” Fabrizio said. “Thank you for this opportunity!”

This is Fabrizio’s first collaboration with an Indian sports platform, and Sportskeeda will now provide its readers with a steady stream of exclusive content in the 2021 transfer window.



Speaking after Sportskeeda’s announcement, Ashwin Hanagudu, Sr. Content Manager, Sportskeeda Football said:

“We are thrilled to work with Fabrizio. We wanted to give our readers, across the globe, a unique experience befitting a true fan.

Founded in 2009, Sportskeeda is the go-to platform for hardcore fans. It covers sports like Football, Wrestling, eSports and Gaming, MMA, NBA, NFL, Cricket, and more. The platform serves 200Mn+ annual and 50Mn+ monthly users, serving fans across India, US, Canada and UK.

