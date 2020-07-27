X1 Racing League in controversy again, defaults on payment to broadcast production team

It has been more than 7 months since the inaugural edition of the X1 Racing League concluded in Chennai, but the problems and controversies surrounding this event are far from over. The issue of non-payment to those involved with the Broadcast of this event has come to fore now. Brainchild of racer duo of Aditya Patel Armaan Ebrahim, X-1 Racing League was billed as the next big thing in the Indian motorsports circuit. However, over the course of its first season, the event turned out to be a classic case of over-promising but under-delivering. The event got underway on 30th Nov 2019 in the Buddha International Circuit in Greater Noida while the concluding round of the races were held at the MMRT on the outskirts of Chennai.

It was very evident that the event was very badly organized - be it the quality of racing cars or the logistical issues of transporting all the cars from Delhi to Chennai within a week. Despite all these hurdles and issues, the broadcast team did a commendable job, getting the live pictures of the races to the viewers. The event was broadcast live on Sony Pictures Network & Sony Liv.

Now, it has been learnt, that the broadcast production team has not been paid by the X-1 Racing League. Despite several reminders and notices by the production company, X-1 Racing League management comprising of Aditya Patel & Armaan Ebrahim as promoters and Abhinandan Balasubramanian as CEO, have failed to pay the broadcasting professionals their fees. It has been learnt that the amount X1 Racing league owes to the production company runs into eight figure mark. At a time of this Covid-19 pandemic, the Sports broadcasting industry is facing very uncertain times. Most of the broadcast professionals are freelancers and have no fixed or continuous source of income. Non-payment of their fees at this time has compounded their miseries. On the condition of anonymity, a cameraperson who worked for the X1 Racing League said - “I owe close to 1 lac rupees for my work during the X1 Racing League. It has been more than 7 months are we have not received a single penny.

Production company has not been paid by the organizers and it has eventually impacted us as well.” It has also come to the notice that the production company was provided a cheque against their professional fees in the past, which bounced. It’s certainly a bad state of affair, where because of some mismanagement at the top level, the freelance broadcast professionals are suffering and getting devoid of the legitimate compensation of their hard work.