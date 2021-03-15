KEMA announces first general body elections

The Karnataka Event Management Association - KEMA, has announced its first general body election slated for 8 April 2021.



The cofounders of KEMA, Sanjeev Kapoor and Arvind Jyot Sabhaney have told us just how excited they were when they started the association way back in February 2019.



The association has come a long way in spite of the pandemic. With over 80 registered general body members along with having regular meetings every month, the association has grown from strength to strength. From taking care of its members and vendors and addressing the disputes that are likely to arise to assisting members in helping them run their businesses, KEMA has done it all. Chartered accountants, lawyers, and company secretaries form an integral part of KEMA including HR services and other important functions required to successfully and smoothly run the business.



Members are excited about the first-ever general body election, with 11 posts to choose from and over 20 members nominating themselves for these posts. 80 members will be exercising their franchise which is going to be a lot of fun and will be conducted professionally with a Returning Officer, ballot and all.



POSITIONS FOR CANDIDATURE

1. President

2. Vice President 1

3. Vice president 2

4. General Secretary

5. Treasurer

6. Executive committee member Redressal

7. Executive committee member Legal

8. Executive committee member Liasoning

9. Executive committee member PR & Marketing

10. Executive committee member Membership

11. Executive committee member Event & Production



We look forward to the new Executive Committee who will be taking KEMA to new heights!



Arvind Jyot Sabhaney and Sanjeev Kapoor shall be enrolled as Life Members and shall be entitled to voting and other rights and privileges of the Association including the right to hold the elective post.

