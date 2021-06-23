Zirca Digital Solutions becomes Google certified partner

With this development, Zirca can now provide its partners in India and globally with the best Google Ads service

In a continuous effort to innovate and provide the best digital services, Zirca Digital Solutions is now a Google certified partner. This is a huge milestone the company has achieved after starting from ground zero. With this development, Zirca can now provide its partners in India and globally with the best Google Ads service.

Google Partnership certification promotes accreditation and aids in growing business by using data-driven results, achieving even better practices, staying ahead of the digital advertising curve and refining digital expertise every day.

While shaping a digital marketing plan for clients, this partnership can result in a huge outcome from the campaign and the data derived from the same will help the brand evaluate the performance. Google Ads can help accelerate business and will create more brand visibility for the client.

Distinct areas that will benefit from the Google Partnership:

Zirca can now provide deeper insights for digital campaigns for the clients as their team of performance marketing experts is all Google Ads certified

It will help in providing support to proficiently manage large client accounts and meet higher spend requirements across various campaign types and diverse clients.

It’s completely data driven so the brand has the information on what's working for them and what's not.

Zirca will be given priority for any beta updates, versions Google releases from time to time

Google Ads can assure maximum outputs from the digital campaigns

Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca, added: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership as the team had worked really hard for this. We have vested in using the technology and platforms to help extend quality solutions to all our clients. With the rapid move to online platforms, we are looking for more meaningful ways to bring outcomes and strive for growth. This is a huge game changer for us and the kind of services we provide to clients”

Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said: “At Zirca, we always put our best on knowledge, research and insights driven decisions. Our google partnership reflects our commitment towards delivering smarter and holistic solutions to our partners. Zirca will always strive to present the industry and consumers with insights that will help them make better business decisions.”

