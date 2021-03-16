Zen Digital Media launches creative platforms 'Broadcoasters' & ‘Beach And You (B.A.Y)’

The two platforms are introduced for brands and creative artists to experience seamless interactions bringing in a new age of story-telling

Zen Digital Media, a digital-first, Make In India startup, introduces BROADCOASTERS & BEACH AND YOU (B.A.Y.), two platforms for brands and creative artists to experience seamless interactions bringing in a new age of story-telling.

‘BROADCOASTERS’

Broadcoasters is the first, and the only LED screens on waters in India. With massive and dynamic screens on customized vessels, it is an unmissable medium of messaging, aimed towards every niche of audience.

Keeping in mind the paradigm shift in media consumption, BROADCOASTERS will offer creative media solutions that are highly interactive. With a focus on four E’s - engage, entice, excite, and educate, this platform offers to reach out to audience with the power of advertising and social messaging. Two of the many distinctive core features include Over-the-air (OTA) real time content updates and multiple creative changes and placements.

The robust infrastructure is second to none. A bespoke self-propelled vessel with high-resolution LED screens and auto-brightness sensors, it showcases various formats of eye-catching static and video content.

BROADCOASTERS has chosen Mumbai - The media capital of India, for its first launch at two of the most exclusive locations; the first, anchored opposite Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade and the second, plying between an approximate stretch of 4.5 kms across the beautiful coastline of Juhu-Versova Beach.

‘BEACH AND YOU’

With a focus on community building and bringing about a social change, Beach And You is a unique concept that encourages people to connect with each other along the coasts of India. Partnering with multiple NGO’s, state and central government bodies this concept can bring about a greater good in the society.

It is an experience that facilitates every citizen to add value, create, collaborate, meet like-minded people, and interact with one another. Social events, fitness sessions, education and information, awareness and conservation drives, public welfare campaigns, CSR initiatives which are all the need of the hour, can be brought to life very effectively by this concept.

With Broadcoasters as a platform, Beach And You becomes a medium to reach out to those who believe in bringing about a positive change in the world around them.

Furthering the company’s commitment in fostering innovative and interactive solutions, the exceptional bespoke design structure will provide limitless opportunities to brands to nurture creativity through collaboration. “At Zen Digital Media, our endeavor is state-of-the-art technology and constant innovation, that will introduce a new pathbreaking medium every year”, says its co-founders, Payal Raval and Sanjay Raval. They dared to dream about this massive yet interactive and resourceful project and successfully brought it to life. We have just begun our illustrious journey and aim to tap into potentials that are waiting to be unlocked.

