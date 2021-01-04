ZEE5 Global releases trailer of its second Bangladeshi Original ‘WTFry’

The 50-minute short film is being launched in 190+ countries across the globe

Post the grand success of their first Bangladeshi Original “Mainkar Chipay”, ZEE5 Global, the largest global OTT platform for South Asian content today released the trailer of its second Bangladeshi Original, “WTFry”. The short film is being launched in 190+ countries across the globe.

The streaming platform has also revealed the poster of the film featuring lead actors Bidya Sinha Mim and Pritom Hasan. With this latest Bangla content offering, which will premiere on the 9th of January, ZEE5 Global is all set to begin the new year on a high note.

Like Mainkar Chipay, WTFry can be watched for FREE on ZEE5 Global by viewers in Bangladesh.

The 50 minute movie, presented by Glow & Lovely, can be available for free on www.zee5.com and the ZEE5 app on Google Play and the iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Viewers can access a variety of Bangla Originals and hundreds of hours of popular TV Shows and movies free on ZEE5, on any device of their choice.

“WTFry” is an entertaining short film revolving around the lives of a film star Shama and a software developer Bashar. While Shama is an absolute firebrand, intelligent and impulsive; on the other hand, Bashar is a simple, straight-forward, minimalist guy. Shama’s world revolves around social media; Bashar lives rooted in reality. As the completely paradoxical worlds of Shama and Bashar collide, the journey of finding true love in an era of superficiality takes its own course.

Directed by national award-winning director, Anam Biswas, ‘WTFry’ has been shot within a compellingly short span of four days. This indie film brings out some of the finest performances by Bidya Sinha Mim, Pritom Hasan, Sakib Bin Rashid and Iresh Zaker.

The two main leads took to their respective social media handles recently to give a sneak peek into their eccentric encounter as Shama and Bashar, in this upcoming Bangladeshi ZEE5 Original.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “We ‘ve been overwhelmed by the response to our first Bangladeshi Original, Mainkar Chipay, which received rave reviews by not only people in Bangladesh but in other countries as well. I’m now thrilled to announce another Bangla Original WTFry, directed by the very talented Anam Biswas. A quirky, short format film, WTFry is a fun love story about two very different people who come together, and is sure to be very relatable for the younger audiences who are driving Bangladesh’s massive digital growth.”

ZEE5 Original WTFry is set to premiere on 9th Jan on ZEE5 Global.