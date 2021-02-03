YuppTV & BSNL to launch single subscription YuppTV Scope platform

YuppTV has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), to launch a new-age, tech-enabled single subscription video streaming platform YuppTV Scope. Having previously signed an MOU with BSNL to offer bundled OTT services to broadband subscribers as a triple play offering, YuppTV is now launching compelling video services for BSNL broadband users.

YuppTV scope offers users a single subscription to all premium OTT apps such as SonyLiv, ZEE5, Voot Select & YuppTV- aggregator of live tv channels, while eleminating the tedious task of accessing and managing multiple apps. YuppTV evolves into a SAAS enabled platform providing an ecosystem for all key stakeholders including content partners, broadcasters, Telecom and broadband providers to offer a unique seamless service to the customers. Considering BSNL’s vast audience base across demographics, the platform caters to all users both tech-savvy and legacy cable tv users. For legacy users, platform offers a traditional TV-like experience for consumers who are attuned to cable TV, while allowing them to switch live TV channels in a seamless manner.

YuppTV Scope delivers a highly-curated experience with personalized recommendations based on viewership patterns manually curated by a team of experts while also using AI and ML capabilities. Foregoing the need to access multiple apps to find suitable content, the platform simplifies content discovery like never before. As a cross-platform service, YuppTV Scope can be accessed from device types including Smart TV, PC, Mobile, Tablet, and streaming media players. Additionally, users can carry out live chats, participate in live polls, and also request content of their choice - all while watching live TV.

Speaking on the launch, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO – YuppTV, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of YuppTV Scope, our single subscription OTT platform in partnership with BSNL. With this launch, we are enabling the convergence of prominent content partners, broadcasters, telecom, and broadband providers to create a holistic ecosystem for all key stakeholders across industries.This unique and seamless video entertainment experience using a technologically-advanced, all-encompassing platform will first be offered to BSNL customers. We will soon be adding more apps to the platform”

P.K. Purwar, CMD of BSNL, said, “OTT is the veritable future of entertainment consumption in India. The rising viewership across genres and age groups corroborates this fact. Committed to staying in step with the changing trends and offering relevant services for our vase pan-India user base, BSNL is delighted to collaborate with YuppTV in the launch of the next-generation, tech-driven content curation platform YuppTV Scope. We believe that the platform will revolutionize content consumption in the country and further usher in the era of OTT.

