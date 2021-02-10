YouTube receives MRC accreditation for content level brand safety

YouTube has become the first digital platform to receive accreditation for content level brand safety from the Media Rating Council (MRC), a United States-based non-profit organisation that manages accreditation for media research and rating purposes.

"YouTube’s multi-year commitment to responsibility ensures that we protect our viewers, creators, and advertisers from harm. We do this through investments in staffing, technology, and policy development. Today, our ongoing commitment has resulted in an important milestone for the advertising industry and YouTube, as we become the first digital platform to receive accreditation for content level brand safety from the Media Rating Council (MRC)," said YouTube & Video Global Solutions Vice President Debbie Weinstein.

She further stated that the MRC’s accreditation confirms the effectiveness of YouTube’s robust content level brand safety systems. "We received the accreditation following an extensive audit that reviewed the policies that determine which videos can be on YouTube and which are eligible to monetize with advertising, the technology that analyzes the videos uploaded to the platform, and our team of human raters that augment our technology’s automated classifications."

“YouTube is the first service we’ve accredited against MRC’s Enhanced Content Level Context and Brand Safety Guidelines. When we issued those guidelines in 2018, we recognized we had set a high bar for brand safety protection, and YouTube has now met that bar thanks to its years of dedication to brand safety and to the MRC audit process. This ongoing commitment presents a much-needed path for other digital platforms and the rest of the industry to follow," says MRC Executive Director and CEO George W. Ivie.

"This accreditation milestone is testament to YouTube’s sustained commitment and investment to enable brands to advertise in safe environments on their platform. We hope this experience inspires others to do the same, and that progress continues towards a responsible media supply chain,” says Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc S. Pritchard.

Weinstein said that receiving this accreditation builds upon the platform's commitment to protecting advertisers. "We are committed to remaining at least 99% effective at ensuring brand safety of advertising placements on YouTube, in accordance with industry definitions. Whatever challenges lie ahead, we will remain humble and alert, enabling us to be the best possible partner to advertisers while continuing to support a responsible ecosystem."

