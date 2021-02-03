YouTube is testing new clipping feature Clips

Video streaming platform YouTube is testing a new clipping feature called Clips. The idea behind launching Clips is to allow users to create 5-60 second long clips from their videos and live streaming. The new feature will be available on both Android and Desktop, followed by iOS devices.



"Today we are launching an experimental version of Clips on YouTube. Check out videos on the Creator Insider channel and test it out yourself! Clips are 5-60 seconds, shareable, segments of content (Live/VOD) that live on top of the original video," YouTube Global Head of Gaming creators Lester Chen posted on his Twitter account.



"We’re excited to begin our testing of a clipping feature on YouTube starting today with a small group of creators while we start gathering feedback. Creation of clips is currently available on desktop and Android devices to start, with iOS devices coming soon," Google said in a separate blog post.



The blog further stated that Clips on YouTube allows users to select a 5-60 second segment of a creator's content (video uploads and streams) that can be shared with others across platforms. "If you’re viewing content from one of the channels in this experiment, you’ll see a clip icon under the video that will allow you to select a portion of the video that you want to clip. The clip will be played on the original video and loop repeatedly."

