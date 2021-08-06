YouTube creator revenue in India grew 100% in Feb-May 2020: Satya Raghavan

YouTube's creators in India have seen their revenue swell by over 100% due to features like Super Chat, Super Stickers, Channel Memberships and Merchandise between February and May 2020, YouTube Partnerships, India, Director Satya Raghavan said in a blog.



The video streaming giant has launched new features like Merchandise, Channel Memberships, Super Chats and Super Stickers to help creators monetise their content beyond advertising. “We have seen a demonstrable impact of these revenue sources, with over 100% growth in creator revenue in India coming from features like Super Chat, Super Stickers, Channel Memberships and Merchandise between February and May 2020,” he stated.



YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl has announced the launch of the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100 million fund distributed over 2021-2022. Each month, YouTube will invite thousands of eligible creators to claim a payment from the Fund. This is the first step in building a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube.



'We’re excited about what this means for creators in India. Not only does the Shorts Fund reward the next generation of mobile creators for their original contributions to Shorts, but it also offers them a new way to earn money and build a business on YouTube,” Raghavan noted.



He also highlighted 7 ways in which creators can continue to earn more revenues from their content on YouTube and build robust businesses.



Ads



Ads have been at the core of creators’ revenue streams, and continue to be the main way that creators can earn money on YouTube. Once in YPP, creators can decide which videos to turn on ads for. In addition to YouTube's Community Guidelines, videos must meet Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines to be eligible for ads. Creators receive the majority of the revenue generated from ads on YouTube.



YouTube Premium



YouTube Premium is a paid subscription option that enables members to enjoy ad-free content, background playback, downloads, exclusive content and premium access to the YouTube Music app. The majority of subscription revenue goes to YouTube partners.



Merchandise



The merch shelf allows channels to showcase their official branded merchandise right on their watch page on YouTube.



Bhuvan Bam launched his everyday streetwear brand, Youthiapa, in 2017 after building an enviable subscriber base for BB Ki Vines in just two years since he began uploading comedy sketches to YouTube. Today, more than 20.7M of his subscribers can browse for their favourite merchandise from tees to caps and even masks right by accessing his store on the channel.



When Garden Up’s Ekta was looking to grow her home decor and gardening accessories business, she introduced the YouTube Merch Shelf and displayed the Store tab on her channel, allowing her to showcase her products to her 1.28M subscribers.



Super Chat



Fans watching livestreams and Premieres can purchase a Super Chat: a highlighted message in the chat stream that stands out from the crowd to get even more of their favourite creator’s attention. Samay Raina emerged as one of the most subscribed chess streamers in India, clocking over 100M views for his content that sits at the intersection of chess game play and comedy. Samay not only supercharged interest in an age-old game, but has also increased his earnings from his YouTube channel at a time when revenues from on-ground gigs had come to a halt.



With Super Chat, our leading gaming creators including Dynamo Gaming, MortaL, and Gamerfleet have taken their livestreams to the next level, creating immersive and interactive experiences for their audiences while monetizing their channel.



Super Stickers



Another way followers can show support during livestreams and Premieres is with Super Stickers, which allows fans to purchase a fun sticker that stands out. We have seen creators such as Payal Gaming, Natasha Gaming and Curlbury use Super Stickers to great effect.



Channel memberships



With channel memberships, creators can offer exclusive perks and content to viewers who join their channel as a monthly paying member at prices set by the creator. Nitin Bhatia, a creator who is also a full-time trader, utilizes channel memberships to share exclusive educational videos on stocks, real estate and personal finance with his members. He has seen almost a 6X increase in YouTube revenue within 18 months.



Among Carnatic musician Sanjay Subrahmanyan’s growing subscribers are Indians living abroad who have found a unique way to connect with their culture through his channel. Every month, he enthralls his audience with Sanjay Sabha that includes exclusive access to a special concert each month and early preview to his other videos.



Super Thanks



Viewers can give thanks and appreciation on uploaded videos as well through Super Thanks, the newest member of the Supers family. Super Thanks enables fans to support their favourite channels, while giving creators access to a new source of revenue. As an added bonus, fans will get a distinct, colourful comment to highlight the purchase, which creators can respond to. We’re excited to see how our creators will use Super Thanks to keep their connections with (super) fans meaningful.

