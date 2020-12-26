YouTube includes 'Shorts' button on app home screen in India

Video streaming giant YouTube has added the 'Shorts' button to its mobile app home screen in India. This experiment is available to a small group of users in India using the YouTube app on Android and iOS.



The Shorts icon will be placed to the top or bottom row of the mobile app to make it easier for users to tap and watch Shorts on YouTube. Shorts is a new short-form video experience for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.



In an explainer, YouTube said, "We’re beginning to test a new way for you to watch Shorts, a new short-form video experience that lets you create short videos right from the YouTube mobile app. We’ll be adding a Shorts icon to the top or bottom row of the mobile app that makes it easier for you to tap and watch Shorts on YouTube."



It further added, "Those who are in the experiment will either see a Shorts icon in place of the Explore tab (with the Explore icon moved to the top row) or will see a Shorts icon in place of the Cast icon in the top row (casting can still be done in the player while watching a video). This experiment is available to a small group of users in India using the YouTube app on Android and iOS while we gather feedback."



Launched in September, the app is currently available in beta version with a handful of new creation tools. Currently, creators in India can use YouTube’s latest short-form video creation tool, the Shorts camera.



YouTube Shorts are vertical videos up to 60 seconds in length. In addition to showing on the creator channel, viewers may find a short-form video on the homepage Shorts shelf and tap into a new vertical viewing experience, made for short videos.



Content created using the Shorts camera is limited to 15 seconds. While anything up to 60 seconds can appear on the shelf, Google has recommended creators to focus on 15-second videos that are quickly and easily enjoyed by viewers.



Ads won’t be served on Shorts and they won’t generate YouTube Premium subscription revenue. Shorts also doesn’t contribute to YouTube’s Partner Program eligibility, but subscribers gained from watching your Shorts still count toward the eligibility threshold.