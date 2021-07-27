Xaxis' voice-activated campaign for Pizza Hut leads to surge in order volumes

Xaxis, GroupM’s Outcome Media Company, today announced that its voice-activated conversational ad campaign for Pizza Hut India has increased customer engagement by 8.29% over 2 weeks and led to a surge in order volumes.

Xaxis Creative Studios (XCS) created voice-activated conversational ads, engaging listeners in a dialogue to drive awareness of Pizza Hut’s Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer. The interactive audio content generated more than 2,000 responses from 60,000 impressions during a 10-day pilot. XCS accessed advertising inventory on the Gaana music app and used voice-activated artificial intelligence (AI) advertising technology to help handle conversational elements. XCS also ran A/B tests to measure the effect of generic campaign creative elements vs. creative focused on dinnertime. The overall voice-engagement rate saw an 8.29% increase.

"Pizza Hut has been at the forefront of experimenting with innovative marketing formats that resonate with our millennial-minded audience, and I am thrilled to see that our voice-activated BOGO campaign has received such an excellent response. Kudos to the Xaxis team for perfectly conceptualizing and implementing it. I look forward to working with them on many more exciting projects going ahead”, said Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India.

Brands have been using audio ads to drive awareness, but typical broadcast methods do not spur as much customer engagement as interactive formats.

"Conversational ads are still in the nascent stage in India," said Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia. "Pizza Hut expressed its openness to leverage the expertise of Xaxis Creative Studios and use two-way conversational audio ads to reach its target audience. With conversational audio ads, there is an opportunity for brands to craft a targeted and personalized customer engagement strategy. The results of this campaign are proof that our insight-driven approach and expertise drive impactful and measurable outcomes for the client."

