Will social media search pip search engines?

While Instagram, Thread, X and Snapchat are strengthening their Search Ad feature, some industry experts say commerce search will be keenly fought between the social platforms

With social media platforms increasingly becoming the go-to search engine for Gen Z users who prefer video-sharing apps, Instagram, X and others over Google Search, “Search Ad” has emerged as the new battleground for tech giants amid weak advertising demand.

According to a Hubspot 2023 global Consumer Trends Report, 24% of consumers between the ages of 18-54 search for brands using social media instead of a search engine. This number jumps to 36% among Gen Z consumers.

With social media platforms realizing their potential as search engines, they have begun refining their search algorithms to bolster Search features using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Not surprising then that Meta is incorporating Search to Threads, months after rolling out “Search Ads” and “Reminder Ads” on Instagram. Reminder ads are designed to make it easier for businesses to announce, remind and notify people of future events or launches.

Not missing the bus, X (erstwhile Twitter) is now exploring semantic search in an effort to improve its search function. Earlier, X launched a new ad option that enables advertisers to place Promoted Tweets within specific search results which allows more specific targeting based on user intent.

Snapchat is incorporating sponsored links into its My AI chatbot, while Reddit is launching Search ads.

Their move doesn’t only aim at monetizing user behaviour but has the potential to dent Google Search, which has been a dominant player globally for many years.

Google has been the market leader in online advertising for well over a decade and commands nearly ⅓ share of digital ad spending globally. Search and other ads constitute over 80 per cent of Google’s advertising revenue.

Emerging space

While social search ad spends aren’t substantial at present, experts believe the momentum will grow, especially since users’ consumption of social media and the opportunities presented to local businesses by new social media search functionalities both have changed significantly over the past couple of years.

“Commerce search will be keenly fought between the social platforms, search engines and retail media sites. Each platform will have a specific role, social platforms at an early stage to generate interest, search engines for evaluation and information search and finally retail media for lower funnel, cost comparison and ease of business,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Advertising.

Gupta noted, “Hyper-local searches for restaurants, entertainment shows and venues, etc will move towards the social platforms, while searches related to education and work will remain with the search platforms.”

In India, digital is the fastest-growing segment though TV, print and OOH continue to be relevant. New internet users will primarily be mobile users who will interact with digital, video and social media among others, shares Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting.

“Despite incorporating AI features, Google and Meta are likely to lose their duopoly soon. Going forward 3-4 players such as Amazon, Google and Meta will command the digital ad market in the country. However, AI driven-Social media search is still evolving. We are not sure how it will unfold over a period of time,” Bhasin noted.

Sharing what may not work, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest Brand Solutions, a Rediffusion Group company, said while Google search is intent-driven, social media search can’t offer such desired results for brands.

“Users go on social media to consume content, which may be their hobby. They are not going to check social media apps before going for dinner or buying anything. Hence, Search spends will unlikely to shift from Google to Instagram or X anytime soon.”

Why social search?

Last July, Google’s senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan created a sensation when he said that 40 per cent of the youth turned to TikTok or Instagram when looking for a place to dine instead of Google Maps.

“In our studies, almost 40% of young people don’t go to Google Maps or Search when they’re looking for a place for lunch. They go to TikTok or Instagram… These users don’t tend to type in keywords but rather look to discover content in new, more immersive ways.” His admission came much before the launch of ChatGPT later in 2022.

Young people turn to social platforms because they seek content from other humans rather than a publication or website. They search for tutorials on make-up techniques or healthy cooking or fitness. Social media helps them to get direct feedback on services and products, said an Indian ad executive.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)